Want to own your own WWII airport near Sydney?

Yes, you read that correctly.

A former World War II airport south-west of Sydney is on the market for the first time in 44 years, offering the chance to secure both a rare opportunity and a historic property in the same transaction.

The Oaks Airport at 995 Burragorang Rd, The Oaks, is located about 80km south-west of the Sydney CBD and was built in 1942 as a satellite field of Camden Airport, which was a major operational base and RAAF station.

The airport was constructed with a sealed 1500-metre runway and could function as a dispersal base to hide aircraft should the major base in Sydney come under attack.

Today it is one of only four commercially licensed airports in the Sydney Basin, highlighting the scarcity of the offering and its strong potential for capital growth, according to the selling agents.

It caters mostly to recreational aircraft and fight training, it’s home to the Sydney Recreational Flying Club and is the only satellite airport constructed in greater Sydney during the war that is still being used for aviation activities.

Savills’ Tom Tuxworth, who is marketing the airport with Nick Lower, Nick Tuxworth and Michael Fenton, says they are expecting international interest.

“When do buyers have the chance to purchase their own airport in Sydney? We are expecting strong engagement from all parties,” Tuxworth says.

“We are expecting a wide range of interest from local and offshore developers, land bankers, private high net worth families, aviation operators and logistics companies.”

“100 acres of prime land in this location should be well suited to many astute buyers including Australia leading institutions.”

The airport is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on October 30.