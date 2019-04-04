Accor signs on for new Rouse Hill hotel

The Mercure Sydney Rouse Hill under development in Sydney’s west.

Lewis Land Group has struck a deal with French hotelier group Accor to manage a new 78-room mid-scale hotel at Rouse Hill, about 45km from the Sydney CBD.

The Mercure Sydney Rouse Hill is under development alongside Lewis Land Group’s The Fiddler Hotel, one of Sydney’s oldest properties.

Billing itself as Australia’s oldest private developer, Lewis Land Group typically focuses on housing development on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast as well as retail at the Harbour Town Outlet shopping centre.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

But it is also amassing a pub empire in Sydney’s west including The Fiddler Hotel and The Camden Valley Inn, which recently underwent a major upgrading of its 40-room adjoining hotel.

The Fiddler Hotel was redeveloped in 2010 and construction has just started on the adjoining four-level Mercure Sydney Rouse Hill that will feature 78 guest rooms.

The Mercure Sydney Rouse Hill is expected to open mid year offering new conference and events spaces, while dining venues will be provided to hotel guests through The Fiddler’s existing entertainment complex.

Accor chief operating officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, says the development was a strategic addition to the group.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.