Cafe at Currumbin rock pools set to go under the hammer

Aleisha Dawson
First published 30 January 2024, 5:30am
QLD_GCB_NEWS_WATERFALLFUN_30DEC21

A cafe overlooking Currumbin rock pools is up for sale. Picture: Tertius Pickard

A cafe at one of the Gold Coast’s most popular swimming holes is set to go under the hammer.

The 607 sqm property at 1206 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Valley is across the road from the famous Currumbin rock pools and includes a cafe, yoga studio and one-bedroom residence.

Currumbin rock pools. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

QLD_GCB_NEWS_WATERFALLFUN_30DEC21

Currumbin rock pools is a popular tourist destination. Picture: Tertius Pickard

An aerial view of the property at 1206 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Valley.

Talai Kelly of LJ Hooker Property Hub is taking the unique piece of real estate to auction on Wednesday.

“This is a unique and rare opportunity to own and operate an approved cafe, yoga studio and residence located at the iconic Currumbin rock pools,” the listing states,

“Currently owned and operated to take full advantage of the growing popularity of this holiday location.”

An aerial view of the property.

There is a cafe, yoga studio and residence at 1206 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Valley.

A restaurant or convenience store could be considered, according to the listing.

“The property has many opportunities additional to the existing use but would require a material change of use,” the listing states.

“It is suggested that all buyers seek advise from Gold Coast City Council and or speak to a town planer.”

Inside the cafe.

The current cafe.

The estimated combined rental returns are more than $100,000 a year.

The Currumbin rock pools are a stretch of smooth sloping rocks, large boulders and pebbled pathways filled with fresh mountain waters.

There are plenty of wading areas as well as running rapids and waterfalls.

It has become a popular tourist destination however has caused some controversy over the years with swimmers losing their lives.

The yoga studio.

The residence.

