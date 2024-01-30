Cafe at Currumbin rock pools set to go under the hammer

A cafe at one of the Gold Coast’s most popular swimming holes is set to go under the hammer.

The 607 sqm property at 1206 Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin Valley is across the road from the famous Currumbin rock pools and includes a cafe, yoga studio and one-bedroom residence.

Talai Kelly of LJ Hooker Property Hub is taking the unique piece of real estate to auction on Wednesday.

“This is a unique and rare opportunity to own and operate an approved cafe, yoga studio and residence located at the iconic Currumbin rock pools,” the listing states,

“Currently owned and operated to take full advantage of the growing popularity of this holiday location.”

A restaurant or convenience store could be considered, according to the listing.

“The property has many opportunities additional to the existing use but would require a material change of use,” the listing states.

“It is suggested that all buyers seek advise from Gold Coast City Council and or speak to a town planer.”

The estimated combined rental returns are more than $100,000 a year.

The Currumbin rock pools are a stretch of smooth sloping rocks, large boulders and pebbled pathways filled with fresh mountain waters.

There are plenty of wading areas as well as running rapids and waterfalls.

It has become a popular tourist destination however has caused some controversy over the years with swimmers losing their lives.