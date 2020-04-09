Real commercial

Buyer found for South Stradbroke Island resort

News
Michael Crawford | 09 APRIL 2020
South Stradbroke Island’s popular eco-tourism resort McLaren’s Landing has sold, price undisclosed.

Located 20km by water north of Southport Marina, the resort spans over 11,782sqm, with the sale including two seabed leases.

A seabed lease covers the building of commercial facilities below the tidal high water mark across sites in the Gold Coast region.

HTL Property agent Glenn Price and Brent McCarthy sold the property on behalf of Receivers and Managers Appointed (Bentleys).

Brent McCarthy says the buyer of the site is an operating group with considerable expertise and experience.

Fellow agent Glenn Price said sets such as this one, located only 20km by water North of Southport Marina and with a 108.5m of frontage to the high water mark, are “quite obviously so uncommon they are in many respects irreplaceable.”

In December 2019 a former director of Gold Coast’s McLarens Landing was committed to stand trial for allegedly using thousands of dollars from Christmas party deposits to fund a gambling habit or to give to his partner.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court in Brisbane issued the wind up order based on insolvency for McLarens Island Pty Ltd after an application by WorkCover Queensland.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Troubled South Stradbroke Island eco-resort sold”.

