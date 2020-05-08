Buy this block and develop your own Sydney suburb

The property’s current owners have pooled together to sell the huge block of land in one go.

A block of ten individual properties on 18 hectares featuring six freestanding homes, choice market gardens and prime agricultural land has been listed for sale together in the Western Sydney suburb of Austral.

The current owners of 310 Thirteenth Av Austral and 305-355 Twelfth Av are six families who are selling the block of land with rumoured price expectations of around $65,000,000 to $70,000,000.

Elders Real Estate Leppington agent Domenic Polistina says the block of land is a prime candidate for redevelopment into housing, with the current vendors hoping the parcel will eventually become a named estate.

“The 10 properties are owned by six different owners, all friends, with the land used as market gardens and a poultry farm for between 30 and 40 years … there aren’t any fences dividing the properties,” he says.

“The vendors always wanted to stick together and sell as one lot due to their retirement plans.”

“One of the vendors is around 80 years old and still farming and selling produce to the market … they don’t want to live near any housing developments and are looking at other areas of south west Sydney to move to.”