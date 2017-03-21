Buy an entire WA peninsula

You could buy part of this pristine coastline. Picture: Realestate.com.au/buy

Want to own your very own peninsula on one of Western Australia’s most pristine coastlines? You can.

Just 500km southeast of Perth, Bremer Bay is an untapped coastal town, and one of the oldest stone settlements with a history dating back to 1848.

Set between Bremer Bay and Hopetoun, the Doubtful Islands Bay peninsula is part of the Fitzgerald River National Park and has a history dating back to 1837 when it was used as a whaling station.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The 1497ha property sits across three titles and includes four beaches and 9km of ocean frontage, including 4km of granite headlands.

Selling agent Scott Swingler, from Space Real Estate, says the property, which is zoned rural, presents an extremely unique opportunity for a buyer with vision.

“Bremer Bay is on the south coast and the bay is bookended by two massive peninsulas. One of them, Point Henry, has been subdivided into four hectare lots and forms the majority of the rate basis of the town.

“The other, is this property – 1497ha on three titles,” he says.

Swingler says the area is largely untouched, with spectacular views of the Fitzgerald River National Park and across the ranges.

“It’s a lovely isolated spot,” he says.

“It’s the quietly Rottnest-style holiday destination for the local folk down there, so it’s their getaway spot, where they go camping.

You could see its future going in any number of ways

“The beaches are probably the most pristine beaches I’ve seen. Western Australia has lots of good beaches, but this is incredibly beautiful waters.

“Because it’s this huge peninsula surrounded by water, you get that moderation of weather like you would in an island.”

A loved holiday spot, tourism is a major driver of Bremer Bay with the population swelling from around 200 people to thousands during popular holiday seasons.

“It’s a rural zoned property with three titles on it, but even the mildest of optimists could see opportunity there,” Swingler says.

“You could see its future going in any number of ways.”