Buy a pub for less than the cost of a home

This ‘perfect’ country pub offers its next owner a chance at a sea-change with a salary thrown in, all for the cost of less than a home.

The character-filled Bemboka Hotel, on NSW’s gorgeous Sapphire Coast has just hit the market with an asking price of $975,000 – that’s $32,000 less than the Sydney median home price, according to PropTrack.

As the only pub in town and the only motel it offers an income source for the new owner with living quarters as well.

Apart from its appeal as a traditional Aussie pub, the Bemoka Hotel has been recently “renovated to perfection” and boasts a beer garden, six hotel rooms, a restaurant and cracking views.

The pub has been brought to market by Tim Shinnick of LJ Hooker – Bega.

“Nestled in the heart of Bemboka lies a rare gem: the Bemboka Hotel,” the listing reads.

“As the sole pub and motel in town, it stands as a testament to both tradition and modernity. “Recently renovated to perfection, it offers a captivating blend of classic charm and contemporary comfort.

“From its vantage point, the Bemboka Hotel boasts stunning views that stretch as far as the eye can see. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely drink in the pub or unwinding in one of the six ensuite rooms, each moment is adorned with breathtaking scenery.

“Accommodation at the Bemboka Hotel is a retreat in itself. The six ensuite rooms ensure privacy and relaxation, while the separate two-bedroom manager’s quarters provide ample space for living.

“Every detail has been meticulously curated to ensure a restful stay for guests.

“Beyond its current offerings, the Bemboka Hotel holds endless possibilities. Whether you dream of expanding the accommodation, introducing new culinary experiences, or hosting events that bring the community together, this is your canvas to create.”