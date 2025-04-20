Businessman Morry Schwartz lists Collingwood’s former British Crown Hotel: has paid liquor license for six years, despite it being empty

A prominent Melbourne identity and ex-property investor has kept a liquor licence in place for six years at a Collingwood pub that hasn’t served a drink since he bought it.

The former British Crown Hotel has a 1am liquor licence that is preferred in the industry, but could have been difficult to regain had it lapsed.

It is now being sold by Morry Schwartz, who had planned to turn it into the headquarters of his Schwartz Media empire which includes online publication The Saturday Paper, after buying it in 2019.

While Mr Schwartz gutted the property’s interior as part of his plans, he kept the liquor licence in place, leaving the potential its next owner could be pouring pints again.

The hotel had called last drinks well ahead of his purchase, with bar service winding up in 2017.

Cushman & Wakefield international director Daniel Wolman said the licence was a major asset for buyers.

“The fact that the liquor licence has been maintained is a huge bonus,” Mr Wolman said.

“A 1am licence is highly sought-after in this area, and if it had lapsed, getting it back wouldn’t have been easy.”

The 555sq m holding at 14-18 Smith St has capacity for up to 449 patrons and is being offered as an empty shell with vacant possession.

Industry sources said the landmark freehold had drawn early interest from pub groups, boutique developers and creative investors eyeing a revival.

Mr Wolman said the property was attracting buyers with varied visions — from a grungy local watering hole to a refined hospitality-meets-residential project.

“It’s a blank canvas, and that’s what’s so exciting,” he said.

“We’ve had pub groups come out of the woodwork, tenants teaming up with investors, and developers who want to preserve the facade and build a beautiful mixed-use asset that complements the area.”

The property is positioned at the intersection of Smith and Mason streets and sits just 160 metres from the Gertrude Street hospitality precinct and 500 metres from Australian Catholic University.

Parliament Station, multiple tram routes, and Melbourne’s hospital district are all within walking distance.

Originally built in 1859 and rebuilt in 1911, the two-storey structure was designed in the Art Nouveau style and became a popular local haunt known for its live music and late-night vibes.

“This could be a student-friendly pub, a high-end venue, or a creative office space.

“You’ve got an affluent local base, uni students, doctors from the hospitals, there’s so much to work with.”

The offering is expected to appeal to buyers looking to capitalise on the precinct’s resurgence, with foot traffic rebounding post-Covid and a wave of new food and drink operators moving in.

Mr Wolman said while the pub had remained closed in recent years, it still held cultural currency in a suburb fast becoming one of Melbourne’s most desirable lifestyle destinations.

“Collingwood is one of those places where you’ve got everything — the cool factor, the grunge, the gentrification,” Mr Wolman said.

The Cushman & Wakefield international director said the Collingwood market remained “buoyant” with buyers looking to long-term growth and lifestyle drivers.

“On a social level, the city feels alive again,” he said.

“There’s no doubt Melbourne’s hospitality scene is back — and sites like this are only going to get more rare.”

Expressions of interest for the site close on May 9.

