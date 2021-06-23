Bruny Island oyster business hits the market

BRUNY ISLAND is known for its fine food and wine, rich history, sandy white beaches, natural wilderness, bushwalks — oh, and definitely oysters.

Some 120,000 people visit this southeast island each year and many — so, so many — of them will pop by Get Shucked for a bite to eat.

With the Oyster Bar and farm hitting the market in recent days, there is an opportunity here for someone to make their mark on Tassie’s tourism and food industries.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing expert, John Blacklow described Get Shucked as a “great business”.

“It is very profitable with all of their oysters being sold through the Oyster Bar on Bruny Island,” he said.

The quirkily-titled Get Shucked is positioned at the southern end of Great Bay, a small suburb that’s home to about 60 residents.

It was born in a food truck before expanding into one of the island’s most popular attractions.

Alongside the licenced eatery, the business includes a marine lease and an oyster processing facility, a dam, deck, staffroom, kitchen, a servery area and off-street parking spaces.

The business cultivates Pacific oysters purchased at about 40mm long from a Tasmanian nursery, before using the pristine waters at its doorstep to fatten them up to 70mm-plus, ready for the cafe table and hungry diners.

The Oyster Bar averages 180 dozen oysters per day, with 90 per cent used for in-house dining.

Get Shucked’s marine lease covers 16ha with 3ha of inter-tidal and 13ha of sub-tidal water, of which 8ha has been developed with 15 100m long lines.

Mr Blacklow said further development may be possible given the 2ha site, which overlooks the D’Entrecasteaux Channel.

“It could can be developed further, say accommodation,” he said.

“And then there is the marine lease. It is not fully developed but has the capacity to increase the number of oysters, particularly if new owners wish to expand into the wholesale market.”

Bruny Island is a foodie’s paradise and a showcase of artisan cheese, seafood, berries, fudge, wine, whiskey, gin and beer in its numerous restaurant and cafes.

Tourists come to Bruny see the historic Cape Bruny Lighthouse, attend the surf classic at Cloudy Bay or the annual bird festival, to indulge at the chocolate factory or to take in the vista on a scenic flight.

The freehold and business at No.1735 Bruny Island Main Road, Great Bay will be sold by expressions of interest closing July 22.