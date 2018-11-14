Brisbane’s former AFP building could become 30-level tower

The former Australian Federal Police headquarters in Brisbane.

It might no longer be a matter of national security, but there’ll be no shortage of interest in a prime Brisbane building that was once the Queensland home of the Australian Federal Police.

The AFP was housed at the Spring Hill building on Wharf St from 1996 until 2014, when it announced it was moving to its current location at 45 Commercial Rd.

And now the four-storey office block is on the market again, with Land & Homes Group selling the 100% freehold.

But its future after a potential sale is yet to be determined, with zoning potentially allowing for a significant development of up to 30 levels on the site.

In its current guise, the building sits on 2433sqm of land, with 4695sqm of office space, with each floorplate around 1150sqm.

It also enjoys 400sqm of courtyard areas and 63 on-site car parking spaces.

Savills agents Peter Chapple and Jack Morrison and Knight Franks’ Christian Sandstrom and Matt Barker have been tapped to market the property.

Morrison says it offers multiple options, with strong investment credentials in its current form, or a raft of opportunities for developers.

“This is a unique opportunity to secure an inner-city asset with strong existing office accommodation fundamentals, along with the flexibility of high density development potential,” he says.

Sandstrom says the rapid expansion of Brisbane’s CBD is putting Spring Hill in the heart of the action.

“As the Brisbane CBD continues to expand south towards Spring Hill and north towards Fortitude Valley, Spring Hill is poised to sit as the middle of the future CBD,” he says.

The office is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on December 5.