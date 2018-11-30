Brisbane foyer brings the outdoors inside

The new foyer at 100 Creek St in Brisbane.

Is this an office trend you’ll start to see more of?

While many offices in Brisbane’s CBD are trying to shut the city’s subtropical climate out, the newly refurbished foyer at 100 Creek St has invited it in.

The $10 million renovation features double height pivot doors that open up almost the entire frontage on two sides to the city streetscape, effectively bringing the outdoors inside.

The open air upgrade also includes subtropical gardens within the building, as well as new end-of-trip facilities and entry statements.

But the most memorable aspect for many visitors could be the new ‘digital canvas’ that wraps around the building’s lift system.

The canvas will be utilised as a digital art installation, with the curated content currently featuring an exhibition of works reflecting ‘Elements of Queensland’.

More than 3000sqm of office space has been leased within the building over the last nine months, with agents currently engaged to lease the remaining space.

“The new concrete and marble textures along with the digital canvas piece have been well received by the current and incoming tenants,” Savills’ Dan Boyes says.

“We believe the refurbishment and digital artwork has offered something new and innovative to the precinct and created a space that tenants can be proud of.”

“The works have repositioned 100 Creek St as a market leader in the Brisbane CBD.”