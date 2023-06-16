Brighton: Ex-Federal MP David Kemp’s 135-year-old ministerial pad hits the market

The historic Brighton corner site where former Federal MP David Kemp lived during his years as Minister has been offered up to the commercial and residential market.

Opposite the blue-chip suburb’s Coles development, the 388 Bay St property is expected to sell within its $4.25m-$4.5m asking range.

The listing includes the 135-year-old Victorian house built by prominent architect William Tibbits in 1888, as well as the old stables that have been converted into a separate retail space currently occupied by antique store Brighton Antique Prints and Maps.

PropTrack data shows Mr Kemp purchased the home for $457,000 in 1991, before offloading it for an impressive $1.53m 14 years later in 2005.

During his time at the property, the now retired politician held numerous ministerial positions as a Liberal member of the Australian House of Representatives for the Division of Goldstein.

Fitzroys Melbourne director Mark Talbot and senior manager Tom Fisher are leading the sale of the 760sq m corner block in conjunction with Hodges Brighton director Julian Augustini.

Mr Talbot said the property would suit buyers looking to live there while running a home-based business from the side building, or leasing that space out for an extra income stream.

“Brighton real estate is among the most tightly-held and prestigious in Melbourne,” he said.

“We’re also expecting interest from medical users as the property’s zoning suits medical use and the house offers an easy conversion prospect to well-presented premises with several consulting rooms.”

He added that the opposing Coles development had “reshaped” Bay St, which had “come into its own” as a shopping and lifestyle strip in recent years.

“It’s not a ‘poor cousin’ to Church St anymore,” Mr Talbot said.

“More people in Brighton and the surrounding suburbs gravitate towards Bay St and it means there’s more demand and expectation for shopping, dining and medical offerings on the street.”

Beyond the iron laced veranda, the home boasts period features such as an arched, ruby-glass entrance, eight predominantly marble, working fireplaces, 4m-high ceilings and the original Baltic pine floorboards.

Modern additions include the updated, granite kitchen with a Miele dishwasher, and three stylish bathrooms – the main with dual vanity, marble benchtops and a freestanding bathtub.

Expressions of interest for the property close at 3pm on June 20.

