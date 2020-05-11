Breakfast Creek Hotel builder to construct Indooroopilly retirement village

The builders who gave Brisbane the iconic Breakfast Creek Hotel have been chosen to construct a retirement village within the historic Indooroopilly Golf Course.

Woollam Constructions has won the Somerset Indooroopilly contract to build 168 two to three-bedroom apartments and luxurious four-bedroom penthouses across four low-rise buildings in Brisbane’s inner west.

Pre-construction has begun and while the village is due for completion in late 2021, 40% of apartments have already been reserved, with most interest coming from local residents who have grown up in the area and are keen to downsize within the same neighbourhood.

Brisbane-based Woollam Constructions has been at the helm of meaningful building projects since 1884, including the Breakfast Creek Hotel in 1889 and the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame in the central Queensland town of Longreach in 1985.

Former cadet Craig Percival is at the helm of Woollam Constructions.

“Our people take enormous pride in the work that builds these communities and this project is going to be another example of the highest level of liveability,’’ Percival says.