Breakfast Creek Hotel builder to construct Indooroopilly retirement village
The builders who gave Brisbane the iconic Breakfast Creek Hotel have been chosen to construct a retirement village within the historic Indooroopilly Golf Course.
Woollam Constructions has won the Somerset Indooroopilly contract to build 168 two to three-bedroom apartments and luxurious four-bedroom penthouses across four low-rise buildings in Brisbane’s inner west.
Pre-construction has begun and while the village is due for completion in late 2021, 40% of apartments have already been reserved, with most interest coming from local residents who have grown up in the area and are keen to downsize within the same neighbourhood.
Brisbane-based Woollam Constructions has been at the helm of meaningful building projects since 1884, including the Breakfast Creek Hotel in 1889 and the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame in the central Queensland town of Longreach in 1985.
Former cadet Craig Percival is at the helm of Woollam Constructions.
“Our people take enormous pride in the work that builds these communities and this project is going to be another example of the highest level of liveability,’’ Percival says.
Despite a challenging work and economic environment because of the coronavirus restrictions, the company continues to build across the state.
Aside from Somerset Indooroopilly, it has won a contract to set a new benchmark in regional student accommodation in the Queensland town of Roma, in a project that will boost employment and health education in the region.
It also is building the new art gallery in Rockhampton.
The Indooroopilly project will be the third collaboration between Woollam Constructions and Queensland-based retirement village provider and operator Aura Holdings.
On the Gold Coast, stage one of The Pavilion North Kirra is set to be completed in the first half of 2021 and on the Sunshine Coast, stage two of The Avenue Maroochydore is due to open this year.
“The staff of Woollam are highly respected leaders in the field of construction of innovative designs for senior living communities,” Aura Holdings director Mark Taylor says.
“Somerset will deliver something exceptional for over-60s.”
The Somerset Indooroopilly high-end independent living community is 7km from the Brisbane CBD and is named after the original Somerset homestead that was built around 1900 by district pioneer Henry Thomas on a site that is now part of the golf course.
“Somerset Indooroopilly will offer residents a relaxed, maintenance-free lifestyle with care services on hand if needed going forward to ensure our retirees continue living the independent lives they crave,’’ Taylor says.
Residents will share a range of unmatched community facilities including a pool and spa, gymnasium, wine room, library, private dining room, outdoor barbecue areas, with a hairdresser and consultation suites for allied health professionals.
Golfers will appreciate the addition of their own golf club storage and 30 undercover parking spaces for buggies.
