Guilty: historic courthouse pleading for new life

A Southern Highlands historic courthouse is back on the market – described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity – with a price drop.

Bowral Courthouse, on 14 Bendooley St, has been relaunched to the market almost 20 years after the court last sat in May 2005 and appears to be in the same condition with the court “dock” visible from the images.

The doors of the Bowral Court House were open for almost 109 years from its opening date of May 22, 1896.

Knight Frank is marketing the historic site which has a lowered price guide of $2,495,000 – $2,700,000, compared to previous marketing campaigns.

MORE

Big shift that will help home buyers this spring

MasterChef star’s glamour $5.5m Bondi pad for sale

The site was offloaded in 2010 by the Department of Justice for $950,000.

It has since appeared on the market for rent and sale over the years, with previous marketing campaigns by different agents in September 2022 and January 2023 not resulting in a sale.

Knight Frank agent Nathan Berlyn said the property had been listed with the price guide lowered to suit the site.

“We have had good inquiries in the last 48 hours with inspections starting this week,” he said.

“It’s a really good mixed use opportunity for what it is and the high exposure location is ideal. It could be a cafe, restaurant or other commercial use.”

MORE

Desperate Sydney renters’ willing to give it all away

Sydney nearing shocking rental milestone

Not much has changed since the courtroom closed its doors, with the 835 sqm property including a reception area that leads onto a rear space, building space of 190 sqm, main courtroom area, kitchen, storerooms, office area and bathrooms.

Mr Berlyn said there was an opportunity for expansion with the eventual sale of the rear police station once it goes through its official disposal processes.

“There’s a larger play there long term,” he said.

He said the courthouse had a state heritage listing which would also be advantageous for buyers.

“Representing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform this historic 1886 Courthouse, this magnificent property is ready for its next, modern chapter,” the listing states.

“Perfect location for a new restaurant, wine bar, accommodation, weddings, events space, galleries or offices (subject to council approval).”

MORE: Ex-billionaire’s home smashes Aussie price records

Huge price drop for abandoned, graffiti-scarred mansion