Boutique winery selling for just $670,000

Could this be Australia’s cheapest winery?

A small vineyard and winemaking facility at Wagga Wagga in regional New South Wales is on the market, with a price tag of only $670,000.

The Wagga Wagga Winery, 15km east of the town, was a popular boutique winery, restaurant and function centre in its heyday but hasn’t operated for around 12 months, after its owner fell into ill health.

Set on 7ha, the winery features 3.5ha of developed vineyards, with 47 rows of Chardonnay grapes, 10 rows of Shiraz, 15 rows of Cabernet Sauvignon, 10 rows of Touriga, four rows of Cabernet Franc and five rows of Riesling.

The restaurant and function centre has Colonial-style stone and pine-scarfed log walls and was extended in 2002. It comprises two main function room areas, a wine tasting area, bar, commercial kitchen and toilets.

The dining area has seating for around 80 people, while the function seats seats approximately 140 people and another 200 people can be seated outside.

The winemaking facilities include a shed that houses the bottling and capping facilities, grape crusher, press, vats, storage racks, cool rooms and general workshop area.

Fitzpatricks agent Jeremy Callan says the property’s freehold is on offer, with some work required in order to bring the business back to operation.

“It needs a little bit of work … but in terms of an operational winery it’s definitely one of the cheaper ones,” Callan says.

“It’s quite unique. A lot of weddings and functions and things have been held there over the years. It’s quite pretty, actually.”

“Obviously we’re only selling the freehold, so we’re not really promoting it as an operational winery, but it certainly was profitable in its day.”

Callan says the winery has already attracted considerable interest and enquiry.