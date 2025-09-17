Boutique hotel plans unveiled for Bingara Gorge Country Club

A boutique hotel has received development approval as part of an extension of Bingara Gorge Country Club.

Wollondilly Shire Council approved the accommodation precinct, paving the way for a hotel that is set to become a new tourism destination for southwest Sydney.

Hotelier Feros Group purchased a 2,500 sqm approx. site directly adjoining the Country Club in Wilton’s Bingara Gorge and will develop and operate both the hotel and pub.

The approved plans feature 49 rooms with a mix of sizes to suit families, couples and corporate visitors.

Nestled on a 7,280 sqm parcel of land and overlooking the golf course, Bingara Gorge Country Club will accommodate 800-1,000 people. There will be a family bistro and bar, large outdoor kids play area, beer garden, sports bar and multiple function spaces.

Metro Property Development managing director Luke Hartman said the hotel approval marks another important step in Bingara Gorge’s positioning as a premier masterplanned community in the southwest growth corridor.

“The accommodation precinct will provide a much-needed option in a region where hotel supply is limited, while also ensuring the community can host relatives, friends and business travellers,” he said.

“With Western Sydney International Airport, new schools, shopping precincts and major new roads underway, this investment reinforces Bingara Gorge’s location at the epicentre of a rapidly growing area.”

Architect Chris Grinham, director at H&E Architects said the hotel has been designed as a contemporary yet sympathetic extension of the Country Club.

“The architecture is designed to meld with the bushland setting and neighbouring amenities – Pulse Fitness Club and the Country Club, with a vernacular style exterior design and use of recycled brickwork to assist the building sit comfortably within the landscape and alongside the golf course,” he said.

Feros Group chief executive Chris Feros said the hotel will complement the Country Club’s food, beverage and leisure offering.

“This project is about creating a destination for the community and broader region,” he said.

Mr Feros said the hotel will fill a critical gap in the market, whether its hosting wedding guests, golfers, event attendees or visitors simply looking to explore Wilton and its surrounds.

Wollondilly Shire Council CEO Ben Taylor said the addition of hotel accommodation at Bingara Gorge would be a great way to support the visitor economy as well as providing a new social hub for locals.

“As our community grows, these types of facilities are important to complement all the wonderful attractions, unique businesses and exciting events happening across our beautiful shire,” he said.

The Country Club is anticipated to open in early 2026 with construction of the accommodation component scheduled to commence late in 2027.

