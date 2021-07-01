Boutique Goulburn St property races up popularity chart

WHEN this “stunningly unique CBD investment” hit the market last week, it grabbed attention far and wide.

Originally built around 1900 and now thoroughly transformed, No.14 Goulburn Street quickly climbed realcommercial.com.au’s most viewed property charts to land at No.6 in Australia.

Listing agent Alan Clark from Salamanca Realty said the inquiry level had been amazing, including many from interstate.

By Monday this week, Mr Clark had fielded well over 40 inquiries.

Mr Clark said with the building’s updates complete and established, the property owner will be focusing on new projects in Tasmania including a high-quality city nightclub and a craft brewery precinct.

The property owner has been responsible for some of Hobart’s most prestigious heritage transformations including No.100 Elizabeth Street and No.6 Victoria Street, Mr Clark said.

The owner described No.14 Goulburn as a blend of “opulent old world luxury combined with modern cutting-edge design”.

“There is nothing like No.14 Goulburn in the short-stay accommodation tourism sector,” the owner said.

“Its ambience and presentation makes it a fantastic and excitingly unique investment for a buyer looking for that “something special”.

“It has very high appeal for the short-term prestige, tourist market but can also offer new owners and their family, their own luxury holiday destination home if desired. Or a superb opportunity to live onsite and, or, operate their own home business.”

Not doubt, when property hunters were scrolling through the property’s many striking images, the gold coloured toilet is sure to catch the eye.

“The toilet was sourced from an exclusive importer. As far as we are aware, it is the only one imported into Australia,” the owner said.

“All of the fittings are exclusive and sourced from the best of Tasmania, Australia and globally.

“The property’s best features are the quality of the fit-out and the design.

“The attention to detail is unique among Tasmanian properties.”

Being positioned in the CBD, the zoning allows for multiple uses as well as easy and convenient access to the facilities and services Hobart has to offer.

Mr Clark said the property’s diversity makes it a secure investment.

This includes its high quality executive office and spacious living unit, a cutting-edge designed ultra-modern two-storey studio and a luxury inner city penthouse with an outdoor bath looking over the Hobart skyline, he said.

Mr Clark reckons the building would suit prestige buyers including someone wanting a passive income in a secure city property. Alternatively, the next owner could be a buyer looking for a quality investment with management already in place, or someone who might live on-site and manage the accommodation units themselves.

“It will have appeal for mainland or Tasmanian purchasers looking to invest in Hobart’s growing and lucrative tourism/commercial investment sector,” he said.

The property’s established commercial tenant has a new five-year lease plus an option, which underpins the financial side and security of the investment, he added.