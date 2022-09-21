Beachfront holiday park to get a makeover after its sale

A beachfront caravan park at Narooma on the NSW South Coast will be upgraded after its acquisition by G’day Group. Picture: Supplied by G’day Group.

A beachside caravan park will get a $5 million upgrade after its sale to Australia’s largest holiday park owner.

The G’day Group has added Beachfront Camping and Cottages Narooma, on the New South Wales South Coast, to its national network of more than 300 holiday parks.

The 10ha property, which will be rebranded as Discovery Parks – Narooma Beach, has nearly 300 tourist sites and access to Handkerchief Beach.

G’day Group chief investment officer Amanda Baldwin said the company will upgrade the park to cater to peak summer holiday demand and attract more visitors at other times of the year.

“With our well-established operational expertise, we can deliver immediate upside by improving the park’s digital presence, bringing dormant cabins back online and increasing marketing spend to attract more visitors throughout the year,” Ms Baldwin said.

“Longer term, the park requires maintenance work and infrastructure before we can realise its full potential, while there’s an opportunity to put in more tourist sites and family-friendly facilities to cater to peak demand.”

G’day Group will initially invest about $5 million on essential maintenance and infrastructure at the park over the next six to 12 months, including refreshing and bringing more than 40 inactive sites back online.

Ms Baldwin said the company was attracted by the property’s growth potential and beachfront location in a town where there have been significant recent investments to help grow its tourist economy.

“Narooma is already a popular summer holiday spot, particularly for Canberrans and Sydneysiders escaping the city; however, the region still has a lot of untapped potential to attract visitors outside of peak season and from across the border in regional Victoria,” she said.

“The town is in the midst of a mini investment boom with Justin Hemmes’ Merivale hospitality group buying a local pub and Gerry Harvey’s acquisition of Black Bream Point Holiday Cabins in February this year.”

Merivale acquired Lynch’s Hotel in Narooma in March, the group’s fourth venue in the picturesque town located three hours from Canberra and five hours from Sydney.

Holiday parks have attracted strong buyer interest this year. The NRMA Agnes Water Holiday Park in Queensland sold for $27.5 million while the Collendina Caravan Park in the Victorian surf town of Ocean Grove sold for an undisclosed price.

G’day Group, which is Australia’s largest regional accommodation provider, acquired Beachfront Camping and Cottages Narooma in an off-market deal. The sale price was not disclosed.

The renamed Discovery Parks – Narooma Beach is G’day Group’s fifth holiday park on the NSW South Coast.

G’day Group owns and operates more than 80 holiday parks under the Discovery Parks brand. The company also has Australia’s largest network of caravan and holiday parks, which are independently owned but licensed to the G’day Parks brand.