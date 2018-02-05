Investment, development options at Ocean Grove shop

The Pharmasave building in The Terrace, Ocean Grove goes to auction in late February.

An Ocean Grove retail building with development potential is set to be auctioned later this month.

Fitzroys agents Mark Talbot and James Lockwood are marketing the property at 76A The Terrace, Ocean Grove, which is going to auction on February 23 at 1pm.

The 327sqm single level building is leased to long-term tenant Pharmasave on a two-year deal.

The chemist has two further four-year terms in a lease that’s returning $107,000 a year.

Zoned Commercial 1, the property is also offered with generous on-title air rights, with potential for a building of up to four storeys, or subdivision.

Talbot says the building occupies a prime position in The Terrace retail village, with a prominent frontage of more than 10 metres directly opposite the Coles supermarket with a busy pedestrian crossing and the proposed Town Square development site adjacent.