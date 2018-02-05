Real commercial

Investment, development options at Ocean Grove shop

News
Peter Farago | 05 FEBRUARY 2018
The Pharmasave building in The Terrace, Ocean Grove goes to auction in late February.
The Pharmasave building in The Terrace, Ocean Grove goes to auction in late February.

An Ocean Grove retail building with development potential is set to be auctioned later this month.

Fitzroys agents Mark Talbot and James Lockwood are marketing the property at 76A The Terrace, Ocean Grove, which is going to auction on February 23 at 1pm.

The 327sqm single level building is leased to long-term tenant Pharmasave on a two-year deal.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The chemist has two further four-year terms in a lease that’s returning $107,000 a year.

Zoned Commercial 1, the property is also offered with generous on-title air rights, with potential for a building of up to four storeys, or subdivision.

Ocean Grove retail development site

76A The Terrace, Ocean Grove is for sale.

Talbot says the building occupies a prime position in The Terrace retail village, with a prominent frontage of more than 10 metres directly opposite the Coles supermarket with a busy pedestrian crossing and the proposed Town Square development site adjacent.

“Ocean Grove is a thriving beachside village surrounded by specialty retail and hospitality options, while being a strong tourist destination coupled with an established local population,” he said.The retail village is home to a strong mix of national and local traders, including Coles, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Australia Post, NAB, Target and numerous local cafes and restaurant.Lockwood says the Ocean Grove town centre is one of the largest shopping precincts on the Bellarine Peninsula, and services a catchment taking in Barwon Heads, Wallington, Point Lonsdale and Queenscliff.

“The property is located next to the site of the Town Square, a proposal adopted by the council to create an open public meeting space to enhance and reinforce the Ocean Grove town centre as the primary retail precinct.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Ocean Grove retail site offers investment, development options”.
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.