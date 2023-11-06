Australia’s first 4 storey industrial development under construction in Marrickville

Australia’s first four storey industrial development is under construction in Marrickville.

The $30m project, called MADE Marrickville, is by developer and builder TOGA Group which has honed in on the demand for industrial space across Sydney and rising trend of increasing storeys on top of warehouses to save space and ensure optimum use.

“MADE Marrickville is a practical response to Sydney’s growing demand for industrial and business spaces,” TOGA’s managing director Allan Vidor AM said.

“This project reflects TOGA’s commitment to smart, community-focused projects: creating spaces where businesses can grow, while also fostering areas where people can work, live, and connect.”

Located at 18-30 Faversham St, MADE Marrickville is a new product for TOGA and will feature 34 creative industrial workspaces, 24 drive-up storage units and 1360sq m of ground-floor retail space, spanning a total area of 3416sq m.

The retail space will compliment TOGA’s adjacent, newly completed Wicks Place residential development and retail precinct.

The two developments aim to “form a vibrant hub blending work, life, and leisure, aligning with modern lifestyle expectations”.

The development also features dual-level layouts for better natural light and airflow, individual parking on the same level, secure 24/7 access, sustainable design, and a variety of unit sizes.

Raine & Horne Commercial’s Luke Smith said said the development would offer local businesses affordable, innovative industrial spaces in Sydney’s vibrant inner west.

“Its closeness to the CBD and Marrickville’s unique character, coupled with Wicks Place, makes this development a prime spot for entrepreneurs, reshaping not just Marrickville, but Sydney’s broader commercial landscape,” he said.

Co-founder of Double Roasters James Brown said “the shift away from the city for workplaces is apparent”.

“For us, being closer to where we live is pivotal. Marrickville’s central location works for staff from all over Sydney, and MADE Marrickville, with its flexible units and proximity to various retail offerings is perfect for our business’ needs,” he said.

More than half of the workspaces are sold out with units priced between $700,000 and just over $2 million. Sizes range from 71sq m to 230sq m.

The development, in partnership with Branxton and Rebel Group, is expected to open in early 2025.

