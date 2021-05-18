Australia’s best vacant block of land hits the market in the Whitsundays

Forget the standard 405sqm block. This postcard-perfect vacant block of land in North Queensland has a private beach stretching over a kilometre, coconut trees and views across one of the Seven Wonders of the Natural World.

And it could soon be transformed into a secluded estate for a mega-rich purchaser or a luxurious resort, depending on who is the lucky buyer is.

Located at Cape Gloucester, the 60 hectare site is truly a blank canvas, but it offers “one of the most unique parcels of ocean front land you will find not only in Queensland but Australia and even the world”, according to the realcommercial listing.

“This property is so unique, 148 acres scattered with coconut palms throughout, over 1km of pristine beachfront white sand, turquoise waters surrounding you from east to the south to beautiful sunsets in the west,” Ray White Whitsunday agent Fiona Donnellan said.

With its own beach, the listing notes resort-style properties in the region has sold for between $12 million and $20 million.

“It`s not uncommon for the business elite to acquire these private sanctuaries where they can create their own secure estate possibly having their super yachts moored directly out the front of the property,” the listing says.

“This property certainly positions as an entry point into those larger scale resort opportunities.”

Indeed, nearby is the Hydeaway Bar Caravan Park, Hydeaway Bay Beach House, Cape Gloucester Beach Resort and Montes Reef Resort.

A house in the same area and on a 4.05 hectare block is listed for $3.95 million, while an 800sqm block of beachfront land sold for $350,000 in January this year.

Ms Donnellan, who has walked the stretch of beach with a few clients, described the area as “magical”.

“It only launched yesterday and there is already interest,” she said.

“Before launching it online, I did some soft marketing and there was already interest there.

“It has huge development potential.”

Ms Donnellan said inquiries had been made by local and southern buyers, including from Sydney and the Sunshine Coast.

She said some were looking at the site for a single “massive house”, while others were doing research around building several houses.

“I don’t think there has been anything like this, on this scale, and on the mainland that has come onto the market,” she said.

“The owners (of it now) bought it over 20 years ago and had plans to do something with it but life got in the way.

“But in the current market, it is time to sell.”

The property is listed for sale by expressions of interest, with offers to be received by June 11.