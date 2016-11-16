Australian designers behind new embassy in Washington

Designer impressions of the new Australian embassy in Washington DC.

An Australian firm is the brains behind the design of Australia’s new embassy in Washington DC, just 1km from the White House.

Bates Smart has designed the new $100 million embassy, which comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s shock US election win.

The embassy at 1601 Massachusetts Ave NW will replace the old Australian embassy, which has stood for more than 50 years.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the time is right to reinvest in Australia’s facilities in the US capital, with the old embassy long past its use-by date.

“Australia’s relationship with the United States is one of our most significant, strategic and long-standing,” Bishop says.

“The current embassy building was constructed in the mid-1960s and, due to the massive renovations required, the cost of repair is almost equivalent to that of a new building.”

Bishop says other Australian Government-owned overseas buildings will be sold in order to pay for the new embassy.

“We’re funding it through the sale of surplus properties overseas,” she says.