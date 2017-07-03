Australia Post sells $348m stake in police HQ

An artist’s impression of the new Victoria Police headquarters at 311 Spencer St. Picture: Cbus Property.

Australia Post has sold out of a Melbourne skyscraper that will house the Victoria Police headquarters in a $347.8 million deal just as ­incoming chief executive Christine Holgate prepares to overhaul Post’s operations.

Australia Post sold its interest to Singapore-listed Keppel REIT, which will take a 50% stake in the premium office tower being developed at 311 Spencer St.

Australia Post will walk away with a net sum of about $140 million, which it will pour into modernising its network. “This transaction will free up valuable capital to invest in our people and in our services to the community,” a spokeswoman says.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Australia Post reported a bumper first-half profit of $131 million despite an 11% fall in letter volumes, and its full-year ­result will benefit from the sale.

Completion of the long-awaited deal comes after Holgate, the former head of Blackmores, was named the new Australia Post boss, on a lower salary than her predecessor, Ahmed Fahour.

The Australian revealed in March that an interest in the ultra-modern complex being developed by Australia Post and superannuation fund-backed Cbus Property would be sold.

The pair had proposed developing the now vacant site under the Andrews government’s market-led proposals process. The government quietly announced plans for the police headquarters in late ­December, comparing it with New York’s 1 Police Plaza.

Australia Post was working behind the scenes to exit as its mandate does not ­extend to owning skyscrapers and it could not pour money into the project. It called in fund manager ­Eureka-Real Assets to run an off-market process for its stake.

The deal is remarkable from a property perspective as the police pre-leased the entire building for 30 years, driving strong interest from international buyers at a time when the property cycle is at a high point.

“The new office tower at 311 Spencer St will provide unit holders sustainable income growth over the long term and a stable average yield of 6.4% per annum over the first 15 years from the lease commencement,” K-REIT chief executive Tan Swee Yiow says.

It is understood the initial metrics on the deal may have set a new benchmark price for ­Melbourne skyscrapers at an initial yield of less than 5%.

Cbus Property will also ­deliver the tower, effectively ­removing any risk for Australia Post. It also developed the ­adjacent City West Police Complex that opened in 2015.

Australia Post decided against selling the vacant block despite lucrative offers during the apartment boom. It has ­instead reaped the benefits of the more recent surge in ­Melbourne office values.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.