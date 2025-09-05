‘Aussie’ John’s $26.5m win over Ray White office sale

‘Aussie John’ Symond has sold the former Ray White Double Bay office he bought four years ago for a substantial profit.

The $26,500,000 sale of 356-366 New South Head Rd, which was the home of the No.1 Ray White office for many years until a week ago, occurred at an auction in March but went unreported at the time.

The Aussie Home Loans founder had snapped it up $21m four years earlier — almost to the day — also at auction.

Over that time, he’d sought and won development approval from Woollahra Council for an extension and upgrade.

Settlement records show the purchaser was a consortium that includes Air Trunk founder Robin Khuda and his wife Melea Walker-Khuda (25 per cent each) alongside Pioneer Credit managing director John Keith.

The Khudas bought a $20m house on the Balmoral slopes in Mosman in 2021, then bought the house next door for more than $10m a year later.

News of the sale of the Ray White Double Bay office follows the revelation that the well-liked entrepreneur had quietly withdrawn his Point Piper mansion, Wingadal, from sale.

He’d listed it last May with hopes of more than $200m and there’s been several offers above that figure. His dream price then became $240m and there were rumours this year he wanted $300m.

But a spokesman for Mr Symond confirmed this week he had decided he loved living there and couldn’t part with it.

Ray White Double Bay have now moved to lavish new premises at 357 New South Head Rd, Double Bay.

Note: An earlier version of this story said real estate investment managers Zagga Investments were the purchasers, however they were simply involved in the financing.

