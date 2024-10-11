realcommercial.com.au logo

Aussie headquarters of Church of Scientology sells in multimillion dollar deal

News
Lydia Kellner
First published 11 October 2024, 4:30am

The Australian headquarters of the Church of Scientology has sold in a multimillion dollar deal.

The Adelaide office and worship space of the SA faction at 225 Pulteney St passed hands for an undisclosed sale price but was expected to attract offers in the “sub $3m” mark.

The two-storey building was last jointly owned by Catnip Investments PTY. LTD, Robert James Simpson, Jack (1988) PTY. LTD, and Wheaton (1992) PTY. LTD, who leased the property to the Church of Scientology on a month-to-month basis for a number of years.

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The sale offered a first-time glimpse behind the scenes via pics posted on realcommercial.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

A large information centre that displays books by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard is located in the front part of the building.

The sale includes a number of pictures posted on realcommercial.com.au, providing a glimpse behind the building’s grey facade, starting with a large information centre that displays books by Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard.

Two banners, spelling “ideal” in big capital letters, flank a large projection screen, while rows of chairs wait to be occupied.

In addition to L. Ron Hubbard’s writings and lectures – a must read for new recruits – technical training films comprise an important part of the scripture of the Scientology religion and are studied by Scientologists as part of their spiritual progress.

L. Ron Hubbard is believed to have scripted 84 films on various aspects of the Scientology religion.

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Supplied Real Estate 225 Pulteney St, Adelaide. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The property also includes a number of office spaces, classrooms, and garaging for one car.

At time of sale, selling agent Sam Alexander of Cushman and Wakefield said a monthly lease to the Church of Scientology provided a short term income for future owners while future plans were contemplated.

“The lease that’s in place is an ongoing lease and they have been there for a long period of time,” he said.

News Corp understands that, should the group be asked to vacate the property, members could possibly relocate to the former home of Messenger Community News on Baynes St, Port Adelaide which was purchased by the Church of Scientology in 2019 for $3.24m.

Mr Alexander said interest in the property had been strong with its city locale providing an exceptional opportunity for investment or owner occupation.

“It’s a well trafficked area and a lot of people refer to it as the Scientology building, so it’s well known,” he said.

