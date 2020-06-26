Real commercial

Atlassian unveils new 40-storey Sydney skyscraper

Inspiration & Style
David Swan | 26 JUNE 2020
Atlassian’s new Tech Central hub in Sydney. Source: Supplied.
Atlassian’s new Tech Central hub in Sydney. Source: Supplied.

Australian tech giant Atlassian has detailed plans for its new headquarters at the tech precinct at Sydney‘s Central Station, with the company declaring the building will generate 2500 jobs and nearly $1bn for the local economy.

Atlassian, which is run by billionaire co-CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, will be the key tenant of what they say will be the world’s tallest hybrid timber building.

The Australian first reported the plans, with Farquhar telling The Australian the precinct will be a home to future generations of Australians who might otherwise take their great ideas overseas.

The building will be designed by New York-based architects SHoP, who will work in conjunction with Australian outfit BVN. Atlassian said the project will be about 40 storeys high, using a timber design with a glass and steel facade.

Atlassian’s new Tech Central hub in Sydney. Source: Supplied.

The building, part of a new hub dubbed Tech Central, will operate on 100% renewable energy, and will use 50 per cent less carbon in construction compared to a conventional building.

Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar says the existing backpackers’ accommodation at the site will be revitalised and incorporated into the lower levels of the new building. The building is a key part of the NSW Government’s plan to build a new tech precinct attracting 25,000 workers.

Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar are no strangers to property. Cannon-Brookes owns Australia’s most expensive property – Fairwater – and is estimated to own more than $131 million worth of real estate. Farquhar meanwhile bought the Elaine estate next door to Fairwater in 2017 for $71 million.

The Atlassian co-founders have long argued that Sydney needs a centralised technology district and were against a shift to the former White Bay Power station or suburban areas, as they want to create networks between advanced companies.

“Technology can turbocharge Australia’s recovery. That’s why we’re building this precinct. We want to create jobs, ideas and innovation. This will be home to thousands of workers and the best new ideas. If you want to work in tech – this is the place you will want to be,” Farquhar says in a statement.

“Sydney has the potential to be one of the world’s leading technology cities and the creation of a tech precinct sends a loud signal that we’re in the race to take a slice of the world’s most valuable market. That’s an exciting place to be.

The new building will be home to thousands of technology workers when complete in 2025. Picture: Supplied

“This building will breathe new life into this part of Sydney. It’s an amazing design. We’ve searched the world to find the best architects and engineers to put it together. We’re embarking on this project at a critical time.

“Projects like these will help the state and the nation bounce back from the massive impact of COVID-19. Even with a highly distributed workforce, we’ll need a place to come together. Now we can design this space especially for these new ways of working.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian describes Atlassian as a great Australian success story.

“It’s very fitting for them to have their headquarters here in Sydney,” she says.

Atlassian’s new Tech Central hub in Sydney. Source: Supplied.

“Tech Central will rival Silicon Valley as the place to be. This means more jobs and opportunities for all of our citizens.”

SHoP Founding Principal William Sharples says in a statement his company‘s collective work around the world focuses on elevating the experience of the public realm in urban environments.

“We really welcome this opportunity to work with such wonderful partners to create a high-performance landmark for Sydney‘s new tech district, at ground level and in the skyline.’

Additional reporting: Ben Wilmot

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.