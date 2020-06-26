Atlassian unveils new 40-storey Sydney skyscraper

Australian tech giant Atlassian has detailed plans for its new headquarters at the tech precinct at Sydney‘s Central Station, with the company declaring the building will generate 2500 jobs and nearly $1bn for the local economy.

Atlassian, which is run by billionaire co-CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, will be the key tenant of what they say will be the world’s tallest hybrid timber building.

The Australian first reported the plans, with Farquhar telling The Australian the precinct will be a home to future generations of Australians who might otherwise take their great ideas overseas.

The building will be designed by New York-based architects SHoP, who will work in conjunction with Australian outfit BVN. Atlassian said the project will be about 40 storeys high, using a timber design with a glass and steel facade.

The building, part of a new hub dubbed Tech Central, will operate on 100% renewable energy, and will use 50 per cent less carbon in construction compared to a conventional building.

Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar says the existing backpackers’ accommodation at the site will be revitalised and incorporated into the lower levels of the new building. The building is a key part of the NSW Government’s plan to build a new tech precinct attracting 25,000 workers.

“Tech Central will rival Silicon Valley as the place to be. This means more jobs and opportunities for all of our citizens.”

SHoP Founding Principal William Sharples says in a statement his company‘s collective work around the world focuses on elevating the experience of the public realm in urban environments.

“We really welcome this opportunity to work with such wonderful partners to create a high-performance landmark for Sydney‘s new tech district, at ground level and in the skyline.’

Additional reporting: Ben Wilmot

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.