Artist couple list Ballarat’s The Pub With Two Names

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 20 SEPTEMBER 2019
David and Yuge Bromley have listed 323-331 Mair St, Ballarat for sale.
Creative couple David and Yuge Bromley are selling the site of quirky Ballarat watering hole The Pub With Two Names.

The acclaimed painter and his fashion designer wife have price hopes of about $3 million for the historic 323-331 Mair St building that houses the pub on its ground floor.

It’s also been known as the Peter Lalor and the Royal Highlander in its 177-year history.

The property also contains two shops, both leased to the couple’s Bromley and Co Gallery, and a large upstairs residence.

David and Yuge Bromley fully renovated the historic building. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

The building features The Pub With Two Names on its ground floor.

The Bromleys have renovated and furnished it in their spectacularly out-there style.

McQueen Real Estate director Kim McQueen says the pub and gallery will continue to operate from the building, generating a gross annual income of $150,000, plus GST and outgoings, for the next owner.

The residential top floor will be vacant for the sale, giving the buyer a chance to transform it into “boutique accommodation”.

“It’s been a private residence for the Bromleys — they don’t live there, they just use it if they stay in Ballarat or for clients and friends,” she says.

“It could be divided into four apartment suites.”

The pub features a function space with a Bromley mural.

The Bromleys paid $1.5 million for the building in December 2016, CoreLogic records show.

They say the building is “drowning in everything from rooms of mattresses, broken windows, flapping blinds and enough conduit to cover up … the wonderful natural characteristics” at the time.

Their reno involved “completely redoing the electrical and plumbing”, removing “intrusive metal … louvres” from the facade, and adding plenty of colour in the form of murals and other artworks by Bromley.

The building features a huge residence on the top floor.

The Bromleys are happy to include most of the artworks and light fittings in the sale.

McQueen says the Bromleys were prepared to include most of the art and bespoke light fittings in the sale.

She expects the listing to be popular with investors from both Ballarat and Melbourne, with its location opposite the city’s new $100 million GovHub precinct a significant drawcard during the expressions of interest campaign closing October 18.

The precinct is due to be completed next year, and house more than 1000 state government employees.

The building has a price guide of about $3 million.

The building is also home to the Bromleys’ gallery.

The artists say they are selling to focus on other projects, including overhauling the Old Castlemaine Gaol, which they bought for $1.5 million last year.

They also sold a period house on Ballarat’s Humffray St South for $400,000 last month, and three neighbouring warehouses they listed at the same time for $1.25 million are under offer.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “David and Yuge Bromley list site of Ballarat’s The Pub With Two Names”.

