Artists David and Yuge Bromley’s Ballarat warehouse still for sale

Artists David and Yuge Bromley have sold one of the two Ballarat properties they enhanced with their signature style.

The renowned painter and his fashion designer wife sold 9 Humffray St South under the hammer for $400,000 last week.

McQueen Real Estate director Kim McQueen says two bidders pushed the price of the three-bedroom Federation house to $380,000 before it passed in. It sold “just one minute later” to the highest bidders.

“A couple from Melbourne bought it as an investment property,” McQueen says.

“They loved all the Bromley artwork on the wallpaper inside and they’re really looking forward to renovating the house while keeping its historic integrity.”

Three warehouses owned by the Bromleys next door at 23-29 Main Rd are still for sale after passing in at an auction held on the same day.

The couple transformed the buildings to use as a museum, but put them back on the market with $1 million price hopes after a change of plans.

They polished and painted the concrete floors white, replaced broken glass and retained an exposed brick wall.

McQueen says they are still speaking to a number of interested buyers about the warehouses the Bromleys have “spent a fortune on”.

