ANZ weighs up Gothic tower sale

ANZ is moving to bring its Gothic-style tower on Melbourne’s Queen St to market, a move that could see it reap around $250 million for the building, which served as the bank’s world headquarters before deciding to shift to the Docklands a decade ago.

The bank is understood to have taken advice on options for the tower, with a sale of the 100 Queen St property on the corner of Collins St under consideration.

While the move has long been considered, the prospect of shifting some staff to a new Lend Lease development and market demand for core blue-chip assets is believed to be tilting the bank towards a sale.

ANZ is not considered a natural property owner and in 2011 sold its headquarters in central Sydney to Boston-based Pembroke Real Estate, which has since redeveloped it into a $250 million A-grade tower.

The high-profile Melbourne tower, which houses the ANZ’s institutional arm, is considered a prize in the central business district

However, the bank is not considered a seller of its landmark building in Melbourne’s Docklands, which Lend Lease developed for it a decade ago in a $630 million transaction that saw the bank shift its headquarters to the 83,000sqm 10-storey complex on the Yarra River.