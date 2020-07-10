Animal Welfare League quietly sells Ingleside shelter for $6.6m

The Animal Welfare League NSW has quietly sold its former Ingleside shelter to a neighbouring property owner for $6.6 million.

CoreLogic records reveal the sale settled in March, more than a year after contracts were exchanged on the prime 2.02ha property at 11 Cicada Glen Rd. The league’s CEO has also confirmed the sale.

The CoreLogic records show the new owner is Cheer Holdings Pty Ltd, a company owned by Yunlong Zhang and Chuting Zhong.

They are also the directors of Citizen Wealth Industry Pty Ltd, which bought the property next door at 9 Cicada Glen Rd, in 2011 for $8 million.

This property was previously owned by Clair Jennifer, who founded Wombat clothing at the age of 19, was named Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2001 and three years later sold her 54-store retail chain to the Packer family.