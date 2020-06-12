Amazon buys first Queensland fulfilment centre

E-commerce giant Amazon has expanded into Queensland with a site at Goodman’s Port Industrial Park in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied.

Online retail giant Amazon is continuing its Australian expansion with the acquisition of its first logistics site in Queensland.

The new fulfilment centre, located in the Brisbane portside suburb of Lytton, is set to commence operations ahead of the Christmas season to meet growing demand in the Sunshine State.

Roughly the same size as two Rugby League fields, the facility will stock products identified as popular among Queenslanders, ranging from health, household and personal care products, to electronics, books, gardening equipment and pantry staples.

Amazon Australia director of operations Craig Fuller says the location means customers could receive their purchases faster, while local small and medium businesses will be able to access the facility to ship their goods.

“Brisbane is a key strategic location to meet customer demand in Queensland. We are committed to improving delivery promises for our customers as demand continues to grow, and building infrastructure closer to where our customers and third party sellers live enables us to do this, while reducing our environmental impact,” Fuller says.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the new site will assist state’s COVID-19 economic recovery, with 170 jobs set to be created in the construction phase and an additional 200 people to be employed for daily operations once the facility is up and running.