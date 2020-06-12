Real commercial

Amazon buys first Queensland fulfilment centre

News
Mackenzie Scott | 12 JUNE 2020
E-commerce giant Amazon has expanded into Queensland with a site at Goodman’s Port Industrial Park in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied.
E-commerce giant Amazon has expanded into Queensland with a site at Goodman’s Port Industrial Park in Brisbane. Picture: Supplied.

Online retail giant Amazon is continuing its Australian expansion with the acquisition of its first logistics site in Queensland.

The new fulfilment centre, located in the Brisbane portside suburb of Lytton, is set to commence operations ahead of the Christmas season to meet growing demand in the Sunshine State.

Roughly the same size as two Rugby League fields, the facility will stock products identified as popular among Queenslanders, ranging from health, household and personal care products, to electronics, books, gardening equipment and pantry staples.

Amazon Australia director of operations Craig Fuller says the location means customers could receive their purchases faster, while local small and medium businesses will be able to access the facility to ship their goods.

“Brisbane is a key strategic location to meet customer demand in Queensland. We are committed to improving delivery promises for our customers as demand continues to grow, and building infrastructure closer to where our customers and third party sellers live enables us to do this, while reducing our environmental impact,” Fuller says.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the new site will assist state’s COVID-19 economic recovery, with 170 jobs set to be created in the construction phase and an additional 200 people to be employed for daily operations once the facility is up and running.

As the state recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, Amazon’s commitment is a clear indicator of its confidence in our economic recovery and I’m proud that my government is playing a key role in facilitating their investment in Queensland

“There is no doubt the ‘stay at home economy’ has grown significantly in the past few months,” Palaszczuk says.

“E-commerce companies like Amazon have a key role to play in supporting that growing economy and helping facilitate Queensland businesses deliver their products to the door.”

“As the state recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, Amazon’s commitment is a clear indicator of its confidence in our economic recovery and I’m proud that my government is playing a key role in facilitating their investment in Queensland.”

Amazon currently operates fulfilment centres in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, having launched one new site each year since entering into the Australian market in December 2017.

The Queensland deal also saw the shopping giant strengthen its ties with industrial property powerhouse the Goodman Group, which secured the location within its Port Industry Park, located close to the Port of Brisbane, Brisbane Airport and road transport links. Goodman and is also handling the construction and fit-out of the site.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

News

Amazon announces locations for next two HQs

Amazon announces locations for next two HQs

News

Amazon opens first Sydney distribution centre

Amazon opens first Sydney distribution centre

News

Amazon plots major Australian expansion

Amazon plots major Australian expansion
Related Articles

News

Amazon announces locations for next two HQs

Amazon announces locations for next two HQs

News

Amazon opens first Sydney distribution centre

Amazon opens first Sydney distribution centre

News

Amazon plots major Australian expansion

Amazon plots major Australian expansion
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.