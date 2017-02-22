Aldi our favourite supermarket again: survey

It’s been a good month for supermarket upstart Aldi, which has followed the announcement of a huge expansion across Western Australia and South Australia with the news that it has been rated Australia’s ‘supermarket of the year’.

The German retailer topped the ratings in Roy Morgan Research’s Customer Satisfaction Awards, which surveyed 50,000 Australian consumers throughout 2016.

Earlier in February Aldi announced it would unleash 10 new stores across South Australia this year, and add 14 new stores in Western Australia, boosting its store numbers in those states by more than half.

Aldi has yet to confirm where its next round of new stores will be located in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

An Aldi spokesperson says the supermarket’s alternative service and pricing model continue to prove popular with customers, with the supermarket winning the Roy Morgan award four times since 2011.