Aldi reveals huge SA and WA expansion plans
Discount supermarket chain Aldi will unleash a deluge of new stores across South Australia and Western Australia in 2017, as its immediate expansion plans were revealed.
The German retailer plans to rollout 10 new supermarkets in South Australia this year, bringing its store count in the state to 28 after it launched 18 in 2016.
The suburbs set to receive an Aldi store include Hawthorn, set to open in the first half of 2017, Aldinga, Nuriootpa, Kensington Park, Port Pirie, Adelaide Airport and Victor Harbour.
And the number of new outlets will be even greater in Western Australia, which is expected to welcome 14 stores in 2017 after opening its first 19 stores in the second half of 2016.
Among the new WA stores are Morley – opening in the first quarter of the year – followed by Cockburn, Lakelands, South Fremantle, Spearwood, Banksia Grove and Secret Harbour.
An Aldi spokesperson says shoppers in both states are turning to Aldi in increasing numbers.
“At the end of 2016, Aldi had served approximately four million South Australian shoppers, a testament to ALDI’s popularity in the local community.
“Our South Australian customers value locally grown produce and brands available at Aldi, from suppliers such as Fruchocs and Spring Gully.”
“Western Australians have embraced the Aldi shopping experience. We’ve seen strong demand for our chocolate, cleaning products, eggs, locally grown beef and fresh produce.
Aldi’s long-term expansion plans will see more than 50 stores dotted across South Australia, while Western Australia is expected to have more than 70, creating around 2100 jobs across both states.
It has yet to be confirmed where Aldi will launch its next round of stores in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.
In November it was revealed supermarket chains Woolworths, Coles and other independent grocery stores were collectively losing about $6 billion a year to Aldi, with the German giant revealing it believes it increase its share by another $4 billion in the coming years.