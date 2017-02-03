Aldi reveals huge SA and WA expansion plans

Discount supermarket chain Aldi will unleash a deluge of new stores across South Australia and Western Australia in 2017, as its immediate expansion plans were revealed.

The German retailer plans to rollout 10 new supermarkets in South Australia this year, bringing its store count in the state to 28 after it launched 18 in 2016.

The suburbs set to receive an Aldi store include Hawthorn, set to open in the first half of 2017, Aldinga, Nuriootpa, Kensington Park, Port Pirie, Adelaide Airport and Victor Harbour.

And the number of new outlets will be even greater in Western Australia, which is expected to welcome 14 stores in 2017 after opening its first 19 stores in the second half of 2016.

Among the new WA stores are Morley – opening in the first quarter of the year – followed by Cockburn, Lakelands, South Fremantle, Spearwood, Banksia Grove and Secret Harbour.

An Aldi spokesperson says shoppers in both states are turning to Aldi in increasing numbers.