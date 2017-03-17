Aldi a part of major overhaul at The Glen

The Glen shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-east will be the latest Victorian mall to receive a major makeover, with Vicinity Centres announcing a $490 million overhaul that will include a new Aldi supermarket and a host of new fashion brands.

German supermarket giant Aldi will arrive to take on Coles and Woolworths as part of the revamp at the Glen Waverley centre, while the mall’s David Jones department store will receive a significant upgrade to the chain’s latest format.

Parts of the new development will be completed and opened in late 2017, with the entire project to be finished by early 2020.

When completed, The Glen will have 78,000sqm of gross lettable area, two dining precincts, a fresh food market hall, a Town Square and a number of new mini major retailers.

Among the changes will be inclusion of a ‘food gallery’, where diners can eat with unobstructed views over the nearby Dandenong Ranges.

“Reflecting what today’s customers want and a shifting preference towards more relaxed and casual dining, another attraction of the new centre will be two dining precincts,” Vicinity Centre CEO Angus McNaughton says.

“Inspired by the sophisticated and diverse local community, it is time that The Glen evolves to meet the changing needs of our customers. The New Glen will elevate the customer experience to create a boutique destination where food, fashion and people come together.”