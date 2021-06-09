Real commercial
Aged care provider Anglicare lists mega catering site

News
Matt Bell | 09 JUNE 2021
Real Estate

Real Estate: 24 Brookhollow Ave, Norwest

Aged care provider Anglicare have listed a sprawling 9250sqm commercial site in the centre of the Norwest Business Park.

The site at 24 Brookhollow Ave has been used by Anglicare for their catering services since 1997 and is being offered to the market via an expressions of interest campaign.

The old catering facility remains on-site including cool rooms, preparation stations, and an office.

It is listed with Peter Vines and Victor Sheu of Ray White Commercial Western Sydney, as well as Frank Oliveri and Paul McGlynn of Colliers International. All were under strict instructions not to disclose pricing expectations when pressed.

Real Estate

Anglicare have owned the landholding for over 20 years.

CoreLogic reveals an office building sold next door at 22 Brookhollow Ave in 2016 for $60 million. That site was slightly larger at 1.06ha.

Anglicare has opened a new catering facility in Glendenning and no longer needs the Brookhollow Ave landholding.

The “not for profit” organisation is planning to use the sale proceeds towards a number of initiatives such as retirement living, nursing homes, pensioner housing and domestic violence services.

Real Estate

It is close to the Metro.

The landholding is expected to be highly sought after due to a shortage of freehold sites available in recent years and its proximity to the Norwest Metro station. Likely buyer groups include local businesses and developers looking to cash in on the Metro.

“We’re also anticipating strong interest from the growing resurgence of locally-based Chinese investors keen to secure long-term projects with existing improvements to generate income from it,” Mr Sheu said.

The address has a B7 zoning, which permits commercial, retail and industrial uses, as well as the construction of a hotel or serviced apartments.

Anglicare purchased the Norwest property in 1992 for $1.275 million, according to CoreLogic.

