Aerial photos: Australia’s largest construction projects

Lisa Herbertson | 02 OCTOBER 2017
Things look different from above. Picture: Nearmap
Australia’s population is projected to reach 48.3 million by 2061, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics — and in every state sizeable construction projects are underway as a result.

Government bodies call it future-proofing — and it includes motorways, hospitals and bigger and better sports stadiums.

Generally speaking it is about making our communities more connected, and thanks to Nearmap we have access to some amazing before and after shots of the progress of these projects.

“In the last 10 years at Nearmap, we have witnessed the progression of some of the most innovative and impactful development projects in Australia’s history,” Nearmap CEO, Rob Newman says.

“We’re in the unique position of being able to regularly capture and monitor the construction going on around our country from above, and it’s been incredible to see these big ideas take shape over time.

“These images show the amazing scale of some of these projects — something you can’t always appreciate from the ground.”

CHECK OUT THESE IMAGES BELOW

WESTCONNEX, NSW

WestConnex

WestConnex, NSW in 2015. Picture: Nearmap

WestConnex

WestConnex, NSW in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

SYDNEY METRO NORTHWEST, NSW

Sydney Metro Northwest

Sydney Metro Northwest, NSW, in 2014. Picture: Nearmap

Sydney Metro Northwest

Sydney Metro Northwest, NSW, in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

SUNSHINE COAST UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, QLD

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

Sunshine Coast University Hospital, QLD in 2011. Picture: Nearmap

Sunshine Coast University Hospital

Sunshine Coast University Hospital, QLD in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

PERTH STADIUM, WA

Perth Stadium Nearmap Western Australia

Perth Stadium, WA in 2013. Picture: Nearmap

Perth Stadium Nearmap

Perth Stadium, WA in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

ROYAL ADELAIDE HOSPITAL, SA

 

New Royal Adelaide Hospital

New Royal Adelaide Hospital, SA in 2010. Picture: Nearmap

New Royal Adelaide Hospital

New Royal Adelaide Hospital, SA in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

ELIZABETH QUAY, WA

Elizabeth Quay Nearmap

Elizabeth Quay in 2008. Picture: Nearmap

Elizabeth Quay Western Australia

Elizabeth Quay in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

AAMI PARK, Victoria

AAMI Park

AAMI Park, Victoria in 2009. Picture: Nearmap

AAMI Park

AAMI Park, Victoria in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

DOCKLANDS, Victoria

Docklands Nearmap

Docklands, VIC, in 2009. Picture: Nearmap

Docklands 2017

Docklands, VIC, in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

BRISBANE AIRPORT, QLD

Brisbane Airport

Brisbane Airport, QLD in 2011. Picture: Nearmap

Brisbane Airport

Brisbane Airport, QLD in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

BARANGAROO, NSW

Barangaroo Nearmap

Barangaroo, NSW in 2013. Picture: Nearmap

Barangaroo Nearmap

Barangaroo, NSW in 2017. Picture: Nearmap

This article from The Daily Telegraph was originally published as “Aerial photography: Australia’s 10 biggest construction projects”.

