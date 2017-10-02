Aerial photos: Australia’s largest construction projects

Things look different from above. Picture: Nearmap

Australia’s population is projected to reach 48.3 million by 2061, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics — and in every state sizeable construction projects are underway as a result.

Government bodies call it future-proofing — and it includes motorways, hospitals and bigger and better sports stadiums.

Generally speaking it is about making our communities more connected, and thanks to Nearmap we have access to some amazing before and after shots of the progress of these projects.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“In the last 10 years at Nearmap, we have witnessed the progression of some of the most innovative and impactful development projects in Australia’s history,” Nearmap CEO, Rob Newman says.

“We’re in the unique position of being able to regularly capture and monitor the construction going on around our country from above, and it’s been incredible to see these big ideas take shape over time.

“These images show the amazing scale of some of these projects — something you can’t always appreciate from the ground.”

CHECK OUT THESE IMAGES BELOW

WESTCONNEX, NSW

SYDNEY METRO NORTHWEST, NSW

SUNSHINE COAST UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, QLD

PERTH STADIUM, WA

ROYAL ADELAIDE HOSPITAL, SA

ELIZABETH QUAY, WA

AAMI PARK, Victoria

DOCKLANDS, Victoria

BRISBANE AIRPORT, QLD

BARANGAROO, NSW