Ad mogul John Singleton’s plans for new motel on the Central Coast

He’s found love again and bought a new home.

Now millionaire ad mogul John Singleton’s next business move has been revealed with the location his home region of the Central Coast.

Mr Singleton’s plans to expand the Elanora Hotel precinct to include a new motel have been lodged to Central Coast Council.

The plans reveal a new 60 room motel on Brougham St in East Gosford along with extending and further revamping the Elanora Hotel.

It has been a busy time for Mr Singleton, 82, who recently married seventh wife Sarah Warry and reportedly splashed over $15m on a new 2.75ha love nest at Killcare Heights.

Mr Singleton has never shied away from his passion for the Central Coast, continuing to live and invest in the region.

His company Bonython Elanora Pty Ltd has laid out plans for the 7775 sqm East Gosford site which will include demolition of the former motel, existing bottle shop, commercial premises, car wash and carpark to make way for a three storey motel, new drive-through bottle shop and two level carpark with 148 spaces.

The hotel, affectionately dubbed The Elly by locals, is also up for a fresh look and significant changes including extra dining areas including a terrace area with a retractable roof, and changes to the bar, seating and amenities along with a new childrens play area.

“The proposal is for commercial and tourist accommodation facilities which will increase the quality and range of services provided in the local centre, and will contribute positively to employment opportunities and economic growth,” the application states.

Mr Singleton bought the Elanora Hotel site in 2019 for around $25m, describing it as a “bloody good pub” and has been upgrading it in stages.

“The Elanora is a fantastic hotel but it needs a renovation at the back,” Mr Singleton told The Daily Telegraph.

“We want to have a 40-60 room motel attached to it while increasing the size of everything and keeping it a family hotel.”

Plans are also progressing on Mr Singleton’s Mount White boutique hotel, behind his popular restaurant Saddles, which he has previously joked would be his “most ridiculous” waste of money yet.

“It’s going to have a 10 star restaurant with a champagne bar and be opened by Hugh Jackman and Keith Urban,” he said.

“It’s going to be fantastic with a wellness centre, gym, spa.”

2023 was a busy year for Mr Singleton who also sold his Strawberry Hill Stud.