Centuria buys Manning Mall in $34.85m deal with Elanor
Urban Property swoops on Central Coast Quarter site with new towers to rise
Urban Property has snapped up a stalled project from St Hilliers, and is looking to put its own stamp on a three tower precinct.
Ad mogul John Singleton’s plans for new motel on the Central Coast
He’s found love again and bought a new home. Now millionaire ad mogul John Singleton’s next business move has been revealed.
