Aboriginal corporation the frontrunner to turn WA ‘ghost town’ into tourism venture

The historic ‘ghost town’ of Cossack in Western Australia’s Pilbara region is likely to be transformed into an eco-tourism enterprise that celebrates Aboriginal culture, following an expressions of interest campaign for the sale of the township.

The WA government has announced the Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi Foundation as the preferred proponent for the sale, with the Aboriginal corporation’s plans to rework the heritage site to capitalise on its history and unique location.

The foundation, trading as Garlbagu (NYFL), has been invited by the WA government to advance to the next stage of negotiations. The organisation is the current caretaker of the town, managing its café and accommodation.

Cossack, which is located on the Pilbara coast at the mouth of the Harding River, 1480km north of Perth, is a State Registered Heritage Place.

The heritage-listed precinct was a frontier settlement, the first shipping port in Australia’s north-west and home to WA’s first pearling industry, but by the 1950s it was a ghost town.

Its heritage-listed early settlement buildings and places include the Court House, police quarters, Post and Telegraph offices, Customs House and land-backed wharf.

WA Lands Minister Ben Wyatt said NYFL had been chosen as the preferred proponent for its “plan to activate and enhance the Cossack townsite to create a tourist destination”.

“With such a strong cultural connection to the land, existing built heritage assets and a pristine coastal landscape, Cossack will provide a mix of offerings to suit all tourists and interests,” Mr Wyatt said.

NYFL’s proposal includes enhancing tourism offerings and delivering a mixed-use tourism destination, incorporating eco-village accommodation as well as cultural and hospitality uses.

The WA government will now work with NYFL to refine their proposal, in conjunction with the City of Karratha, and identify the most suitable tenure for the townsite – being either leasehold, freehold or a combination of the two – and the future planning framework.

“Negotiations with NYFL will now continue in the new year to ensure the greatest potential benefit can be delivered to the community through a revitalised townsite,” Mr Wyatt said.

“Through a diverse mix of cultural and hospitality uses, in addition to leveraging the unique landscape and location of Cossack, we are working to provide economic development and recreation opportunities for the local community.”

In October, the WA government put the 22 ha townsite on the market for the first time, keen to seek a new vision for the historic town and realise its tourism potential.

Heritage Council documents deem Cossack a “rare or outstanding example” of history, recommending the town be “retained and conserved” to reinforce its significance.

Cossack was established in 1863 and originally named Tien Tsin after the boat that carried the first settler to the region. It was renamed Cossack in 1871 after the ship that carried WA Governor Frederick Weld to the region.

The end of the gold rush, the pearling industry’s move to Broome and the construction of a new jetty at nearby Point Samson in 1910 saw Cossack’s eventual demise. The town was dissolved in 1910 and completely abandoned by the early 1950s.

While it no longer has a resident population, it is largely used as a tourist destination from April to December and is popular for fishing, its annual art exhibition and has a heritage walking trail.

The police station is used as backpacker accommodation, the restored Customs House as a café and Old Court House as a museum.

The listing notes much of the old townsite is either ruined or removed, and revealed only as archaeological sites.

The City of Karratha managed Cossack for 24 years under a lease agreement with the state, but handed back the keys in June 2020.

Attempts to contact the Ngarluma and Yindjibarndi Foundation were unsuccessful.