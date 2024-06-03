Abandoned $75 million Chinese mansion in Perth going to auction

Two sprawling Chinese-style properties said to cost $75 million to build have hit the market.

A one-of-a-kind sprawling Chinese mansion built as an Eastern wonder way out west has hit the market.

The striking Chinese mansion, which is said to have cost $75 million to build and boasts a museum, grand event hall and swimming pools, goes to auction later this month.

Named by its owners as the Chinese Style Confucius Mansion, it is possibly one of the most unique private residences to hit the West Australian market in recent times.

The one-of-a-kind offering is located on two neighbouring land parcels at 6 Coffey Road and 341 Beenyup Road in the southern Perth suburb of Banjup, totalling 4.48ha of land combined.

The mansion was built by Apex Construction as a multigenerational home.

Construction took place between 2014-2017 but the property remains unfinished and is “somewhat dilapidated”, according to the selling agents.

“It’s 90% completed, there’s just a few cosmetic finishes that need to be done,” said selling agent and Effective Property Solutions head of international Markets, Leon Siew.

The property was left incomplete after the owner had to return to China for family reasons, and has never been lived in.

“Unfortunately, before it could be completed, he had to go back due to his parents’ health issues, and then Covid happened,” Mr Siew explained.

“They never got to complete it, and now they’re not planning on returning, so they are selling all their assets.”

When asked about the mansion’s most impressive feature, Mr Siew replied: “Everything”.

The property stands out as a bold landmark on the rural landscape, with one of its two stately buildings adorned in bright red and yellow, symbolising lucky colours in Chinese tradition.

The brightly-coloured building is also positioned on Lot 88, a number symbolising fortune and good luck according to Chinese culture.

Mr Siew said the majestic mansion apparently cost the owner around US$50 million ($AUD 75 million) to build.

“It’s been very difficult to price given the uniqueness, and part of why we’re going to auction,” he told realcommercial.com.au.

The property is described in its marketing material as an “Eastern wonder of the southern hemisphere”.

Across the 10,000 sqm, it comprises multiple large conference halls, more than 80 rooms – including 20 bedrooms with ensuites – a library, theatre, museum, multiple study areas and several kitchens with private dining halls.

Each of the main two buildings is complete with its own kitchen and living quarters and the site also includes two swimming pools, Mr Siew said.

The design echoes classical Chinese architecture, fusing Huizhou and Jingpai styles.

Hallmarks of the style can be seen in the colours, emphasis on symmetry, decorative additions and ornate eaves.

There are also four charming courtyards, which have been designed in line with the customs of Feng Shui teachings.

Mr Siew said the building materials were sourced from China to maintain the authenticity of the folk-style architecture.

Effective Property Solutions – which is managing the sale on behalf of Superworld Holdings Pty Ltd – expects there will be lots of interest in the lead up to auction day.

Mr Siew believes that interest could come from potential owner occupiers keen on a larger land holding in a rural setting.

Meanwhile, other interest may come from those drawn to the culturally unique and architecturally significant buildings.

The property has already generated interest in the Chinese community.

“There’s a reason why there’s been so much interest from Chinese buyers – they actually like the uniqueness of the design and architecture, it reminds them of home,” Mr Siew said.

While no formal reserve has been set, buyer feedback has so far been in the vicinity of $3m to 5m, Mr Siew added.

Banjup has a population of almost 1400 according to the 2021 Census.

According to realestate.com.au, the suburb’s median house price from November 2022 to October 2023, based on 10 sales, was $1.475 million.

The location of the Chinese cultural landmark blends rural tranquillity with convenience, with the site just 30 minutes south of the Perth CBD.

It is also close to Cockburn Gateway Shopping City, as well as local schools, health facilities including the Fiona Stanley Hospital and the Jandakot regional park.

The two land parcels are also in a region abounding with native trees and protected species, Mr Siew added.

The auction will be held onsite on June 28, unless sold prior.