A taste of tourism in Queensland’s green zone

Six parcels of land are to sold in one line in Maleny in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Fancy a tree change? This commercial development opportunity in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast hinterland could be for you.

A rare main street development opportunity has arisen in the picturesque township of Maleny, a small, scenic town 90km north of Brisbane on the Blackall Range, set amongst the region’s characteristic rolling green hills.

The large 5631sqm parcel of land is made up of of six adjoining lots that are ripe for development.

The property is zoned ‘District Centre’ and offers a wide range of potential uses and developments, including retail, commercial, residential units or townhouses, a supermarket, hotel or short-term accommodation, all subject to required council approvals.

Located at 40-46 Maple Street and 8 Fig Street, the property has prime exposure of about 40m to the main street, fronting onto the Maleny Village shops, cafes and restaurants, and is located in the centre of the popular tourist town.

The site also boasts three-street frontage, with access to Maple St, Fig St and Willow Lane at the rear.

Gregory Woods and Jason O’Meara, of Savills, are offering this development opportunity for sale by private treaty, with a listed price of $4.5 million.

Woods says the site is ideal for sub-division or a staged development and presents an exciting opportunity in the heart of the popular township of Maleny.

“We have already had a lot of strong interest in the site and believe it provides for a signature new development that in time will add to the character of Maleny,” he says.

The property has a current annual income of about $57,600, with two commercial buildings on the main street plus an older-style home on the corner of Willow Lane and Fig St.

O’Meara says that the future development opportunities for the property are many.

He says the fact that multiple lots are being offered for sale in one line allows for numerous options for astute buyers with creative ideas to fully maximise the potential of the site.

“There are not many opportunities like this available in popular hinterland towns such as Maleny, offering more than one and a quarter acres of land in the middle of the main street with the flexibility of this zoning and three-street frontage and access.”

The Maleny area boasts a healthy dairy farming industry, although it is now better known for its tourism and large demographic of artists, musicians and craftspeople.