$30m of Bondi ‘legacy’ for sale

When it comes to landmark buildings in North Bondi, this block is one of the heavy hitters. On the corner of Campbell and Hastings Parades, the commercial and residential property is perfectly positioned to welcome the eastern suburb’s movers and shakers.

North Bondi has long been the stomping ground of home gown celebrities, including part-time local Hugh Jackman and the Norris family – aka The Norris Nuts – the famous influencer clan who has recently listed a multimillion-dollar home nearby.

MORE: Hugh Jackman clings to $15m Bondi Beach dream

International stars are also often seen shopping and dining in North Bondi

The iconic corner block itself at 286-294a Campbell Pde, North Bondi, goes down in Sydney history as the birthplace of Doughboy Pizza 20 years ago.

Primed for plenty of well-heeled foot traffic, the 689sq m slice of beachside real estate sits within footsteps of Australia’s most famous beach and is surrounded by popular eateries and boutiques.

MORE: ‘What the?’: Great Aus beach mystery finally solved

Home to the popular Cafe Bondi, North Bondi Grocer, two more ground floor shops and six renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, the freehold block banks $1.2m a year in rental income according to listing agent, Gavin Rubinstein of TRG.

“This is one of those rare holdings where position, income, and future potential collide only metres from the sand,” Rubinstein said.

Now marketed with a price guide of $30m, the art deco block last changed hands in 2020 for $25.4m. Since then, all six units have had a contemporary makeover.

MORE: ‘Killing the patient’: Builders slam RBA move

The set of six apartments, which are accessible from Brighton Boulevard, feature chic designs is inspired by the streets of SoCal USA, with splashes of pastel in the common areas, engineered herringbone flooring as well as new kitchens and bathrooms. Most apartments have balconies with beach views, as does the residents-only rooftop courtyard. The furnished homes include kingsize beds, work desks and internal laundry facilities.

Reimagined with lucrative short-term letting in mind, every flat is fitted with a smart lock, simplifying remote management.

In total, the building benefits from a gross floor area of 1004 sq m, and is located only 150m from the sand. The garages can be accessed via Brighton Boulevard with a handy loading bay for easy deliveries.

MORE: Djokovic to challenge Federer in $500m retirement battle

Kick everybody out’: the pub baron now taking over radio

‘More power to me’ – Mum on living in ex’s backyard

Address: 286-294a Campbell Pde, North Bondi

Bed: 10

Bath: 6

Car: 12

Inspect: By appointment

Price guide: $30m

Agent: The Rubinstein Group

Contact: Gavin Rubinstein on 0404538888

Comment: North Bondi doesn’t offer real estate, it offers lifestyle and legacy.