20 Wendy’s in two years: Aussie plans revealed

Wendy’s has revealed where it plans to open 20 stores across Australia in its first two years as sales figures for the opening week of its flagship Brisbane store are released.

The new Brisbane site began operation last month on October 28, with huge queues of keen Aussies lined up from 5am to get a taste of the iconic Wendy’s offerings.

The brand’s Australian franchisee, Flynn Restaurant Group, said the Brisbane location had broken Wendy’s global records for opening day and opening week sales – beating out even US locations.

In its first seven days of operation, Wendy’s Brisbane served more than 17,000 burgers, more than 18,000 chicken tenders and more than 6500 Frostys.

“Brisbane has given Wendy’s the most incredible welcome and our opening week exceeded all expectations,” said Flynn Group Asia Pacific president Richard Wallis.

“The lines and the energy carried through all week and proved that Australians are ready for something fresh, high-quality and full of personality when it comes to quick service food. “Wendy’s is here to stay in Australia and this is only the beginning.”

Flynn Restaurant Group, also the owner of Pizza Hut Australia, is targeting a 200‑store national rollout by 2034 for the Wendy’s brand.

Wendy’s initial plans include the opening of 20 locations across Queensland, Victoria and NSW within two years

The chain opened its first site in Surfers Paradise in 2024 before the second followed in Brisbane and a third in Melbourne.

“Wendy’s has committed to opening 200 restaurants across Australia in the next decade,” Flynn Restaurant Group spokesman told News Corp Australia.

“This expansion builds on the overwhelming success of Wendy’s Gold Coast debut earlier this year, which attracted strong consumer demand and national media attention.”

The initial success of Wendy’s Australian operations stand in stark contrast to the fortunes of the parent brand in the US where hundreds of store closures were announced earlier this month.

Wendy’s US revealed it would close up to 300 stores as part of a plan to revive sales revenue which had plummeted 4.7 per cent in the last quarter.

The planned closures follow the shuttering of an additional 140 Wendy’s in the US in 2024.

Experts agree Wendy’s diving sales across the US are a result of meals being too expensive at a time when competitors are reducing prices and people are cutting back on unnecessary spending.

Wendy’s in the US hopes to turn things around with a project to slash $20 million (AUD $30.6 million) in operating costs, close weaker stores and update those that remain.

Wendy’s CEO Ken Cook said the company hoped the removal of weaker stores would push more customers into the stronger ones where they would have a better experience once refurbishments had rolled out.

Meanwhile, Australia’s fast food commercial property sector is red hot at the moment, with keen interest from investors looking to capitalise on brand confidence.

Multiple chains selling multiple sites across Australia include decades-long leases and new commercial developments are frequently announced in partnership with an anchor fast food resident.