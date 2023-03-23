1,800 lots to be sold in Appin as South West Sydney lures community master planners

A 276 hectare land parcel in South Western Sydney has been offered to commercial buyers and investors for sale, with the potential to build a master planned community.

The site at 460 Brooks Point Rd in Appin is one of 10 locations being rezoned by the state government and is being sold via Blight Investents for RU2 usage, offering 1,800 lots for sale.

The NSW government is set to be responsible for assessing the planning proposals and aims to attract investors with strategic land that can be used for the expanding South Western Sydney region.

Listed via Colliers’ Joe Sacco and Frank Olveri on behalf of Blight Investments, the property is next to the proposed Appin Precinct that would hold approximately 12,000 dwellings.

“Opportunities of this scale and size are highly contested in this precinct. 460 Brooks Point Rd will allow the incoming purchaser the opportunity to lodge a rezoning application to masterpiece the site, with urban design analysis suggesting it has the potential to deliver over 1,800 lots,” Mr Sacco said.

“South-Western Sydney and primarily the Macarthur region is experiencing a surge in development activity and rezoning applications in recent times, with land holdings of this size an extremely limited offering to the market,” Mr Oliveri added.

The site is located 23kms from the Campbelltown CBD and 50kms from the Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek.

Appin and the broader region have a number of urban redevelopment projects in the works, including the $73.5m Rezoning Pathway Program as part of the state government’s $2.8bn housing package.

“As development activity and rezoning applications surge in the region, land holdings of this size are a limited and rare offering to the market.”

The Appin site will be available for international expressions of interest until the 27th April.

