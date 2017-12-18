$130m Chadstone hotel construction to start early 2018

The construction of a long-awaited hotel at the revamped Chadstone Shopping Centre is expected to start early next year, after AccorHotels Group was appointed as its operator.

The 13-storey hotel will be branded as a premium ‘MGallery by Sofitel’ offering, and will be built in between the shopping centre and a recently built commercial office tower.

Comprising 250 rooms, conferencing and meeting room facilities, two restaurants and a ballroom for functions for up to 400 people, the building will also have a lounge bar and health and wellness facilities including a pool, day spa and gym.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Accor, which operates 88 MGallery hotels globally, including 10 in Australia, was appointed after an international search for a tourism operator.

The Chadstone hotel is expected to cost $130 million and is slated to open in late 2019.

Vicinity Centres CEO Angus McNaughton says the hotel will integrate with the surrounding development at the ever-evolving shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-east.