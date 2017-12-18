$130m Chadstone hotel construction to start early 2018
The construction of a long-awaited hotel at the revamped Chadstone Shopping Centre is expected to start early next year, after AccorHotels Group was appointed as its operator.
The 13-storey hotel will be branded as a premium ‘MGallery by Sofitel’ offering, and will be built in between the shopping centre and a recently built commercial office tower.
Comprising 250 rooms, conferencing and meeting room facilities, two restaurants and a ballroom for functions for up to 400 people, the building will also have a lounge bar and health and wellness facilities including a pool, day spa and gym.
Accor, which operates 88 MGallery hotels globally, including 10 in Australia, was appointed after an international search for a tourism operator.
The Chadstone hotel is expected to cost $130 million and is slated to open in late 2019.
Vicinity Centres CEO Angus McNaughton says the hotel will integrate with the surrounding development at the ever-evolving shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-east.
“This is an exciting development for Chadstone as it continues its evolution to a mixed-use, lifestyle and entertainment destination. The commercial office building is fully leased, which has further validated Chadstone as a location beyond retail. The new hotel will increase the number of users and potential shoppers to the site, as well as providing premium accommodation for travellers to Chadstone and the wider Monash region,” McNaughton says.
“By partnering with AccorHotels Group through its bespoke MGallery by Sofitel offer, we look forward to delivering superior boutique accommodation, dining, wellbeing, lifestyle and conference amenities, which are aligned to Chadstone’s existing premium customer experience across shopping, dining and entertainment.”