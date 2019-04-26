$10m Hayman Island villas to be sold as part of revamped resort

They say if you have to ask the price you can’t afford it.

But Malaysian conglomerate Mulpha Australia is about to list four palatial villas on Queensland’s Hayman Island with a price tag of more than $10 million apiece.

The four two-level InterContinental Hayman Island villas come replete with private infinity pools, four ensuite bedrooms and multiple living areas as well as a four-seater buggy allowing the owners to explore the 400ha Whitsunday isle.

Designed by the late award-winning architect Kerry Hill, the villas, part of the Hayman Estates complex, will be marketed locally and internationally via an in-house low-key marketing campaign, Mulpha Australia group chief executive Greg Shaw told The Weekend Australian.

The villas will hit the market on July 1 — the same day InterContinental Hayman Island reopens for business after a more than $120 million redevelopment following its devastation by Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Mulpha has long-term development plans for Hayman Island, which is famous for the Coral Sea luxury resort that was built by millionaire Reg Ansett back in the 1950s.

“We have a subdivision of 21 lots so we would have the flexibility to keep developing if required,” Shaw says.

“We have gone through the process of creating the sub division so all the infrastructure is in place for us to continue to develop.

“A longer-term development will enhance the overall resort and we anticipate there will be strong demand for independent residences on the island once the resort is fully operational.”

Apart from the villas, the Hayman Island resort, fully redeveloped by Mulpha’s own construction team, will comprise a mix of 166 resort rooms. These will include a three-bedroom beach house replete with three pools; eight direct access beachfront villas with exclusive plunge pools, and 11 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites.

The new resort will also feature five repositioned food and beverage outlets offering a range of modern Australian, Italian and Asian fusion menus.

On the residential side Hayman Island will sport six residential villas, with two pre-sold back in 2008 and 2009 to wealthy local buyers, who had long enjoyed holidaying on the island.

Shaw says the future villa owners will benefit from 24-hour food and beverage services provided by InterContinental, which would be offered to them at a discount rate.

He believes the buyers of the four remaining villas will be people who have enjoyed Hayman Island as a holiday destination over many years.

The fully integrated smart-home villas also have climate control and extensive outdoor decks and BBQ facilities.

Several have different finishes and two of the villas had been fully furnished so InterContinental Hayman Island guests could enjoy them prior to their sale. The villas can be put into the InterContinental rental pool.

“We are expecting solid rentals for the villas but it’s early to say. Initial demand for the resort has been ahead of expectations,” Shaw adds.

“We will capitalise on the very strong trading experienced by the luxury Qualia on Hamilton Island nearby,” he says. “There’s big demand for premium product in the Whitsundays, it will be a luxury escape in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.”

As well as the upgrade of the resort, Mulpha is funding a new fishing and diving fleet.

Shaw says forward bookings for Hayman Island have been very strong, not only from individual travellers but also from high-end meeting and incentive groups. “We have had exceptional inquiries from corporates.”

Hayman Island was put up for sale following the loss of its operator One&Only and damage from Cyclone Debbie but failed to sell leading Mulpha to retain the resort and undertake the luxury redevelopment.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.