Hayman Island now taking first bookings in two years

Queensland tourism destination Hayman Island is taking bookings for the first time in almost two years, after a major rebuild following the devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

The holiday island closed closed in March 2017 in the wake of Debbie, before being taken over by IHG and Malaysian multinational Mulpha Group in a landmark management.

But as of this week the Whitsundays island has officially opened its booking system, as the 400ha island prepares to welcome its first guests on July 1.

Having been rebranded as Hayman Island by InterContinental, the 166-room resort has received a multimillion-dollar makeover, which includes a newly built “Beach House” accommodation offering with three private suites and multiple pools, as well as a number of luxury private villas built on the island’s hilltops, with bay views.

The new fitout also includes a world-class kids club, a modern fitness centre and a luxury spa with 13 treatment rooms.

Regular resort activities will also resume at Hayman Island on July 1, including jetski adventures and seaplane rides.

After sustaining heavy damage during Cyclone Debbie, Hayman Island was initially slated to close until mid-2018. However that timeline was pushed out further after management company One and Only ended its association with the resort and a search for a new operator began.