Zaha Hadid’s top 10 incredible designs

From the curves of the London Aquatics Centre to the ripples of the Riverside Museum, Iraqi-born Dame Zaha Hadid pushed the boundaries with her unique designs.

The award-winning architect, who died from a fatal heart attack in March 2016, was the first woman to win a Pritzker Architect Prize (2004) and she was twice awarded the RIBA Stirling Prize. She was made a dame in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2012.

Buildings she designed can be found in cities from Guangzhou to Glasgow. Here are just some of the structures that represent Hadid’s unique architectural style.

1. The London Aquatics Centre

2. The Messner Mountain Museum

3. Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion

4. Vitra Fire Station

5. Guangzhou Opera House

6. Museum Maxxi

7. Heydar Aliyev Centre

8. Riverside Museum

9. Serpentine Sackley Gallery

10. Dubai Opera House