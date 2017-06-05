Real commercial

Zaha Hadid’s top 10 incredible designs

Inspiration & Style
Alice Bradley | 05 JUNE 2017
Guangzhou Opera House. Picture: Getty
Guangzhou Opera House. Picture: Getty

From the curves of the London Aquatics Centre to the ripples of the Riverside Museum, Iraqi-born Dame Zaha Hadid pushed the boundaries with her unique designs.

The award-winning architect, who died from a fatal heart attack in March 2016, was the first woman to win a Pritzker Architect Prize (2004) and she was twice awarded the RIBA Stirling Prize.  She was made a dame in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2012.

Buildings she designed can be found in cities from Guangzhou to Glasgow. Here are just some of the structures that represent Hadid’s unique architectural style.

1.  The London Aquatics Centre

The London Aquatics Centre. Picture: Getty

2. The Messner Mountain Museum

Messner Mountain Museum. Picture: Messner Mountain Museum

3. Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion

Zaragoza Bridge Pavilion. Picture: Getty

4. Vitra Fire Station

Vitra Fire Station. Picture: Getty

5. Guangzhou Opera House

Guangzhou Opera House. Picture: Getty

6. Museum Maxxi

Museum Maxxi. Picture: Getty

7. Heydar Aliyev Centre

Heydar Aliyev Centre. Picture: Getty

8. Riverside Museum

Riverside Museum. Picture: Getty

9. Serpentine Sackley Gallery

The Serpentine Sackley Gallery. Picture: Getty

10. Dubai Opera House

Dubai Opera House. Picture: Getty

Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Related Articles

Inspiration & Style

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

9 Most Haunted Properties In Australia

Inspiration & Style

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Beauty is in the eye of the investor

Inspiration & Style

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel

Inside’s Crown’s new ‘six star’ Sydney hotel
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.