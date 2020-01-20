Your chance to own a piece of Abbotsford’s The Vic

The leasehold for The Vic is on the market at $395,000.

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name.

That’s a key selling point for the lease of Abbotsford pub The Vic, where even the customers have inquired about taking it over.

The well-known watering hole at 279-281 Victoria St is on the market as a $395,000 leasehold, with rent of $1275 a week.

And after council approval was finalised just weeks ago for a capacity increase from 40 to 100 people, there’s plenty of room to move.

With eight years left on the lease, CRE Brokers agent Lloyd Nunn says there is also the option to extend it for another two terms.

“There’s a huge amount of foot traffic, but it’s more of a destination venue” Mr Nunn said of The Vic. “”A lot of people come from other areas to go there.”

“It’s a local pub, it’s a bit like Cheers – everybody knows everybody.”

Nunn says multiple regulars at the bar have already inquired about taking on the leasehold.

“A lot of patrons are professionals; there’s been a few inquiries from customers … but nine times out of 10 it’s wishful thinking.”