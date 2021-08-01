Wunkar tavern for sale at half the price of Adelaide’s median house value

Would you consider buying a country pub if it was listed for sale at half the price of a house in Adelaide?

The Wunkar Golden Grain Tavern with owners’ residence at 32 Railway Tce, just outside of Loxton in SA’s Riverland region, has hit the market with a $235,000 price tag, plus its stock.

That’s less than half of Adelaide’s median house price, which latest realestate.com.au figures show was $523,000 at the end of June.

Selling agent David Kanizay, of Elders Real Estate Riverland, said the tavern had become a much loved watering hole over the years.

“The current owners, they’ve had it for a bit over 10 years,” he said.

“They’re just looking to move into Loxton and have a bit of a lifestyle change.

“It’s always been a strong little business.

“It’s only 20 minutes from Loxton itself and it’s got the character you want in a little pub – like, the beer glass chandelier is cool.”

The tavern has a front bar, which is full of character and memorabilia, and three additional spaces for dining, as well as an alfresco area.

There is also a camping area with fire pit outside, as well as an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and children’s play area.

Mr Kanizay said caravaners and motorcycle clubs were among those who stopped by the tavern for a feed and place to camp.

He said the pub also had space for the owners to live on-site, which included a bedroom, lounge room, separate bathroom and study.

“This has a residence built into it, it’s part of the main building,” Mr Kanizay said.

“And there are three detached rooms (at the back) too.”

The sale of the property, which is on two titles, also included furniture and other equipment used to run the business, its liquor licence subject to approval of transfer, and intellectual property and stock on hand at wholesale price.