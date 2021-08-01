Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Wunkar tavern for sale at half the price of Adelaide’s median house value

News
Jessica Brown | 01 AUGUST 2021

The Wunkar tavern at 32 Railway Tce is for sale. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

Would you consider buying a country pub if it was listed for sale at half the price of a house in Adelaide?

The Wunkar Golden Grain Tavern with owners’ residence at 32 Railway Tce, just outside of Loxton in SA’s Riverland region, has hit the market with a $235,000 price tag, plus its stock.

That’s less than half of Adelaide’s median house price, which latest realestate.com.au figures show was $523,000 at the end of June.

Selling agent David Kanizay, of Elders Real Estate Riverland, said the tavern had become a much loved watering hole over the years.

It has country character, making it stand out from others on the market. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

There is plenty of dining space throughout the tavern. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

The indoor dining flows outside as well. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

“The current owners, they’ve had it for a bit over 10 years,” he said.

“They’re just looking to move into Loxton and have a bit of a lifestyle change.

“It’s always been a strong little business.

“It’s only 20 minutes from Loxton itself and it’s got the character you want in a little pub – like, the beer glass chandelier is cool.”

The tavern has a front bar, which is full of character and memorabilia, and three additional spaces for dining, as well as an alfresco area.

There is also a camping area with fire pit outside, as well as an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and children’s play area.

Mr Kanizay said caravaners and motorcycle clubs were among those who stopped by the tavern for a feed and place to camp.

A deck offers outdoor dining space. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

A mural adds colour and character to the outdoor area. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

There’s also a pizza oven outside. Pic: realcommercial.com.au

He said the pub also had space for the owners to live on-site, which included a bedroom, lounge room, separate bathroom and study.

“This has a residence built into it, it’s part of the main building,” Mr Kanizay said.

“And there are three detached rooms (at the back) too.”

The sale of the property, which is on two titles, also included furniture and other equipment used to run the business, its liquor licence subject to approval of transfer, and intellectual property and stock on hand at wholesale price.

    Related Articles

    News

    Hilton’s new Melbourne hotel could help revive CBD in COVID’s wake

    Hilton’s new Melbourne hotel could help revive CBD in COVID’s wake

    News

    Tradies, builders, developers on alert as material prices run amok

    Tradies, builders, developers on alert as material prices run amok

    News

    Boston Bay Wines on SA’s Eyre Peninsula up for grabs

    Boston Bay Wines on SA’s Eyre Peninsula up for grabs
    Related Articles

    News

    Hilton’s new Melbourne hotel could help revive CBD in COVID’s wake

    Hilton’s new Melbourne hotel could help revive CBD in COVID’s wake

    News

    Tradies, builders, developers on alert as material prices run amok

    Tradies, builders, developers on alert as material prices run amok

    News

    Boston Bay Wines on SA’s Eyre Peninsula up for grabs

    Boston Bay Wines on SA’s Eyre Peninsula up for grabs
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.